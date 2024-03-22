Category:
All Spells in Dragon’s Dogma 2 List

There is magick in the air...
Mar 22, 2024
A dragon preparing to attack in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Image Source: Capcom

Generally, magic-users can be defensively weak but devastating in attack and the Sorcerer in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is no different. If you want spells at your fingertips then read on for a full list of all spells in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Complete Spell List in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The spells are used by Mage and Sorcerer classes and they share the majority of the spells below. As you level up your Mage or Sorcerer, check the list below to see what you should be saving up your DCP for next.

The Mage in Dragon's Dogma 2
Image Source: Capcom
SkillCost (DCP)Class/Rank
FlagrationFreeMage 1
Sorcerer unknown
High Flagration1,000Mage 4
Sorcerer unknown
Levin150Mage 1
Sorcerer unknown
High Levin1,000Mage 4
Sorcerer unknown
Frigor450Mage 2
Sorcerer unknown
High Frigor1,600Mage 6
Sorcerer unknown
Empyrean700Mage 4
High Empyrean2,000Mage 7
Solemnity1,800Mage 6
High Solemnity2,500Mage 8
Palladium200Mage 1
High Palladium1,000Mage 4
Fire Boon200Mage 1
Fire Affinity1,300Mage 5
Ice Boon300Mage 1
Ice Affinity1,300Mage 5
Lightning Boon300Mage 2
Lightning Affinity1,300Mage 5
Halidom450Mage 3
High Halidom1,600Mage 6
Celerity700Mage 4
High Celerity2,000Mage 7
Argent Tonic1,100Mage 5
Argent Succor2,500Mage 8
GalavanizeFreeSorcerer 1
Salamander200Sorcerer 1
High Salamander1,300Sorcerer 5
Hagol300Sorcerer 3
High Hagol1,600Sorcerer 6
Thundermine200Sorcerer 1
High Thundermine1,300Sorcerer 5
Seism1,100Sorcerer 5
High Seism2,000Sorcerer 7
Decanter700Sorcerer 4
High Decanter2,000Sorcerer 7
Prescient Flare1,800Sorcerer 6
Spellhold2,500Mage 7
Sorcerer 7
High Spellhold3,000Mage 9
Sorcerer 7
Celestial PaeanEnchanter’s AlmanacEnchanter’s Almanac

Core Skill Spells in Dragon’s Dogma

The Mage and the Sorcerer have core skills which can also be unlocked with DCP. The Mage core skills are as follows:

  • Anodyne – Free
  • Magick Bolt – Free
  • Focused Bolt – 100 DCP – Rank 1
  • Quickspell – 250 DCP – Rank 2
  • Levitate – 400 DCP – Rank 3

And lastly the Sorcerer core skills are:

  • Magick Bolt – Free
  • Galvanize – Free
  • Bursting Bolt – 150 DCP
  • Quickspell – 250 DCP
  • Levitate – 400 DCP

Spend your DCP wisely and you will soon be wreaking magical havok upon your enemies with all the spells in Dragon’s Dogma 2! For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 tips check out all the oxcart routes, how to revive dead characters, and where Riftstones can be found.

