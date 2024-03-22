All Spells in Dragon’s Dogma 2 List

Generally, magic-users can be defensively weak but devastating in attack and the Sorcerer in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is no different. If you want spells at your fingertips then read on for a full list of all spells in Dragon’s Dogma 2.
Complete Spell List in Dragon’s Dogma 2
The spells are used by Mage and Sorcerer classes and they share the majority of the spells below. As you level up your Mage or Sorcerer, check the list below to see what you should be saving up your DCP for next.
|Skill
|Cost (DCP)
|Class/Rank
|Flagration
|Free
|Mage 1
Sorcerer unknown
|High Flagration
|1,000
|Mage 4
Sorcerer unknown
|Levin
|150
|Mage 1
Sorcerer unknown
|High Levin
|1,000
|Mage 4
Sorcerer unknown
|Frigor
|450
|Mage 2
Sorcerer unknown
|High Frigor
|1,600
|Mage 6
Sorcerer unknown
|Empyrean
|700
|Mage 4
|High Empyrean
|2,000
|Mage 7
|Solemnity
|1,800
|Mage 6
|High Solemnity
|2,500
|Mage 8
|
|Palladium
|200
|Mage 1
|High Palladium
|1,000
|Mage 4
|Fire Boon
|200
|Mage 1
|Fire Affinity
|1,300
|Mage 5
|Ice Boon
|300
|Mage 1
|Ice Affinity
|1,300
|Mage 5
|Lightning Boon
|300
|Mage 2
|Lightning Affinity
|1,300
|Mage 5
|Halidom
|450
|Mage 3
|High Halidom
|1,600
|Mage 6
|
|Celerity
|700
|Mage 4
|High Celerity
|2,000
|Mage 7
|Argent Tonic
|1,100
|Mage 5
|Argent Succor
|2,500
|Mage 8
|Galavanize
|Free
|Sorcerer 1
|Salamander
|200
|Sorcerer 1
|High Salamander
|1,300
|Sorcerer 5
|Hagol
|300
|Sorcerer 3
|High Hagol
|1,600
|Sorcerer 6
|Thundermine
|200
|Sorcerer 1
|
|High Thundermine
|1,300
|Sorcerer 5
|Seism
|1,100
|Sorcerer 5
|High Seism
|2,000
|Sorcerer 7
|Decanter
|700
|Sorcerer 4
|High Decanter
|2,000
|Sorcerer 7
|Prescient Flare
|1,800
|Sorcerer 6
|Spellhold
|2,500
|Mage 7
Sorcerer 7
|High Spellhold
|3,000
|Mage 9
Sorcerer 7
|Celestial Paean
|Enchanter’s Almanac
|Enchanter’s Almanac
Core Skill Spells in Dragon’s Dogma
The Mage and the Sorcerer have core skills which can also be unlocked with DCP. The Mage core skills are as follows:
- Anodyne – Free
- Magick Bolt – Free
- Focused Bolt – 100 DCP – Rank 1
- Quickspell – 250 DCP – Rank 2
- Levitate – 400 DCP – Rank 3
And lastly the Sorcerer core skills are:
- Magick Bolt – Free
- Galvanize – Free
- Bursting Bolt – 150 DCP
- Quickspell – 250 DCP
- Levitate – 400 DCP
Spend your DCP wisely and you will soon be wreaking magical havok upon your enemies with all the spells in Dragon's Dogma 2!