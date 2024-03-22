All Spells in Dragon’s Dogma 2 List

Generally, magic-users can be defensively weak but devastating in attack and the Sorcerer in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is no different. If you want spells at your fingertips then read on for a full list of all spells in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

Complete Spell List in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The spells are used by Mage and Sorcerer classes and they share the majority of the spells below. As you level up your Mage or Sorcerer, check the list below to see what you should be saving up your DCP for next.

Image Source: Capcom

Skill Cost (DCP) Class/Rank Flagration Free Mage 1

Sorcerer unknown High Flagration 1,000 Mage 4

Sorcerer unknown Levin 150 Mage 1

Sorcerer unknown High Levin 1,000 Mage 4

Sorcerer unknown Frigor 450 Mage 2

Sorcerer unknown High Frigor 1,600 Mage 6

Sorcerer unknown Empyrean 700 Mage 4 High Empyrean 2,000 Mage 7 Solemnity 1,800 Mage 6 High Solemnity 2,500 Mage 8 Palladium 200 Mage 1 High Palladium 1,000 Mage 4 Fire Boon 200 Mage 1 Fire Affinity 1,300 Mage 5 Ice Boon 300 Mage 1 Ice Affinity 1,300 Mage 5 Lightning Boon 300 Mage 2 Lightning Affinity 1,300 Mage 5 Halidom 450 Mage 3 High Halidom 1,600 Mage 6 Celerity 700 Mage 4 High Celerity 2,000 Mage 7 Argent Tonic 1,100 Mage 5 Argent Succor 2,500 Mage 8 Galavanize Free Sorcerer 1 Salamander 200 Sorcerer 1 High Salamander 1,300 Sorcerer 5 Hagol 300 Sorcerer 3 High Hagol 1,600 Sorcerer 6 Thundermine 200 Sorcerer 1 High Thundermine 1,300 Sorcerer 5 Seism 1,100 Sorcerer 5 High Seism 2,000 Sorcerer 7 Decanter 700 Sorcerer 4 High Decanter 2,000 Sorcerer 7 Prescient Flare 1,800 Sorcerer 6 Spellhold 2,500 Mage 7

Sorcerer 7 High Spellhold 3,000 Mage 9

Sorcerer 7 Celestial Paean Enchanter’s Almanac Enchanter’s Almanac

Core Skill Spells in Dragon’s Dogma

The Mage and the Sorcerer have core skills which can also be unlocked with DCP. The Mage core skills are as follows:

Anodyne – Free

Magick Bolt – Free

Focused Bolt – 100 DCP – Rank 1

Quickspell – 250 DCP – Rank 2

Levitate – 400 DCP – Rank 3

And lastly the Sorcerer core skills are:

Magick Bolt – Free

Galvanize – Free

Bursting Bolt – 150 DCP

Quickspell – 250 DCP

Levitate – 400 DCP

Spend your DCP wisely and you will soon be wreaking magical havok upon your enemies with all the spells in Dragon’s Dogma 2! For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 tips check out all the oxcart routes, how to revive dead characters, and where Riftstones can be found.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more