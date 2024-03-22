Dragon’s Dogma 2 Map Size – How Big The Map Is

Looking to learn more about the Dragon’s Dogma 2 map size? Capcom’s newest fantasy RPG has finally released, with would-be Arisen exploring the realms of Vermund and Battahl. If you’ve started diving into the open world but want to know just how big it is, our map guide will help clear up any confusion.

How Big is the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Map?

As per the game’s official X account, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 map is roughly four times the size of the first game’s world.

Built with the RE Engine, Dragon's Dogma 2 presents a densely packed fantasy world that's roughly four times the size of the first game. Expect plenty to see and do in your adventures!#DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/oilstlp30V — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) August 22, 2023

Once you dive into the game for the first time, that’s really no surprise. The open world is huge, and exploring it is very purposeful. Since Dragon’s Dogma 2 has no mounts or means of getting around especially fast, you’re encouraged to explore every little detail of the world. The closest there is to fast travel is the oxcart system, which takes you to pre-determined locations similar to a bus. Aside from that, you’ll need to discover every nook and cranny alone.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Initially, Vermund is the area of the map you spend the most time in. Vernworth is the capital city where you first speak to allies, intent on helping you become the Sovren of this land. As you progress through the story you end up going to Battahl, a desert region more populated by beasts.

The only way to discover new areas on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 map is to manually run to them yourself. Unlike a lot of open world games, there’s no waypoint system that uncovers more of ht emap when interacting with a key POI. It’s all down to your own initiative!

That’s all you need to know about the Dragon’s Dogma 2 map size. For more on the game, check out how to start a new save and how to complete the masquerade quest. We’ve also got a guide on the best Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

