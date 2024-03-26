What Is the Level Cap in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Grinding through your adventure as the Arisen is no easy feat. If you manage to get through tens of hours of combat and clear through quests, you’ll no doubt approach the Dragon’s Dogma 2 level cap. Wondering what the max level is? We’ve got the answer below.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Level Cap

The level cap in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is level 999. As such, most players will never even scratch the surface of the total levels on offer.

This is no surprise though, because as you get to the midpoint of the main quest it starts taking quite a long time to earn XP and level up. That’s especially the case during the A New Godsway quest, where you need to collect 15 Wyrmslife Crystals. Doing so requires you to fight lesser dragons, but if you aren’t at a high enough level to compete with those beasts, this will be a very difficult task.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Leveling up at this stage of the game isn’t easy. You’ll need to comb through Bakbattahl to find quests to complete and monsters to kill, gradually working up more XP.

During the post-game, it’s all about seeing how high you can get your level. Following the main quest, there’s still plenty of side objectives to clear, netting you XP. Equally, you can tackle hulking beasts like ogres and griffons without worrying about you or your pawns dying.

That said, almost nobody will ever get to the Dragon’s Dogma 2 max level. It’s that high for a reason – a level at which even the most seasoned players won’t even come close to. That leaves room open for future expansions or post-game gauntlets to allow you to continue progressing forward.

