There are tons of interactable objects in Baldur’s Gate 3 that are incredibly easy to miss because of how well they can blend into the environment. You might miss out on key items or useful resources as a result, but there’s a way to get around this issue. Here’s how to highlight objects in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Highlighting Interactable Objects in Baldur’s Gate 3

To highlight every interactable object in your immediate vicinity in Baldur’s Gate 3, all you have to do is hold down the Left-Alt key. This will create a yellow outline around every object that you can interact with, making it much easier for you to identify what items you can pick up and loot.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

What’s nice about this feature is that it also lets you know when you’ve already looted something by stating that it’s empty. In addition to that, holding down Left-Alt will also show you red outlines on certain objects, letting you know that the object belongs to someone else, and trying to loot it will count as stealing.

Of course, you can always get around this by picking up the object when no one’s watching you, or when no one’s around you. However, if you get caught stealing, this may turn several NPCs against you and even impede your progress in the game.

We definitely recommend holding Left-Alt as you’re out exploring the open-world to easily find every object you can interact with, allowing you to gather resources to survive this brutal world.

And that's how to highlight objects in Baldur's Gate 3.