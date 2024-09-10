How to Hide Helmet in Towerborne

While crafting the best look for your fearless Ace in Towerborne, you don’t necessarily always want their face to be concealed by a big clunky helmet. If you’re wondering how this option works, here’s our handy guide for how to hide your helmet in Towerborne.

Recommended Videos

How to Hide Your Character’s Helmet in Towerborne

Image Source: Stoic via Twinfinite

If you’ve played other classic RPG titles before, you’re likely familiar with how awkward, oversized helmet gear can throw off the look you’re going for with your customized character. Being able to see your character’s face and all of their expressions helps contribute to in-game immersion, so having the option to toggle off headgear is a must in this day and age.

Thankfully, Towerborne does have the option to hide your character’s helmet as well. Enabling that feature in the game is very simple. Press the appropriate button to go to your character’s Loadout menu. Among the options indicated at the bottom of the screen, select ‘Hide Helmet’. This will automatically conceal your character’s headpiece while keeping it equipped.

Keep in mind that doing so only applies the feature for the class you currently have enabled. If you want to switch to a different class, you will need to enable ‘Hide Helmet’ for that one individually as well.

This universally popular feature especially comes in handy when applying Cosmetics to your character’s gearset, and can help you achieve the ultimate look that you want for your Ace.

Be sure to check out all of our latest gaming news and guides here at Twinfinite, such as all classes in the game ranked, how to upgrade weapons, and all Umbras in Towerborne.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy