How to Upgrade Weapons & Gear in Towerborne

As any good RPG adventurer knows, having the best gear and weapons in your arsenal is fundamental, and the same can be said for Towerborne. The Belfry thankfully has everything you need to achieve that, and if you’re wondering how it works, here’s our handy guide for how to upgrade weapons and gear in Towerborne.

How to Unlock the Forge in Towerborne

To be able to upgrade any of your weapons or gear in Towerborne, you first need to unlock the Forge, which is conveniently located at the Belfry. The Forge is run by a character named Bumble, and you can find him to the right of Blaise and the Job Board, in the dead center of town.

For the Forge to actually become accessible, you need to complete the first Primary Quest of Towerborne’s story, which you get as soon as the game starts. Once done, many of the Belfry’s resources will become available to you, including the Forge after you speak to Bumble.

To use the Forge, interact with the Anvil nearby that has a floating blue icon above it. This will pull up both the Upgrade and Dismantle menus for you.

How to Upgrade Your Weapons & Gear in Towerborne

All weapons and pieces of gear that you obtain during your adventures in Towerborne can be upgraded at the Forge. While in the Upgrade menu, there are separate tabs for Weapons and Gear, depending on what you want to upgrade.

Be aware that upgrading anything requires a substantial amount of Spirit Dust. This can be acquired passively while completing missions across the World Map, and also by dismantling weapons and gear that you don’t need. The latter method is the most reliable if you need a lot of Spirit Dust quickly.

After deciding on the piece you want to upgrade, select it using the appropriate ‘Upgrade’ button (found at the bottom of the screen). An upgraded weapon will receive boosts to its item level and attack power, while an upgraded piece of gear will get boosts to its item level and defense stat.

Lower-level gear/weapons can receive up to one or two upgrades, while higher-level ones can receive more. Once “Max Level Reached” is indicated, that weapon/gear cannot be upgraded any further. Remember that you can attach Aspects to them as well for further buffs and benefits.

