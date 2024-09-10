All Umbras in Towerborne & How to Get Them

One of the most adorable features of Stoic’s Towerborne is Umbras. Despite how cute they are, they can easily help turn the tide of battle. If you’re wondering how they work and how many there are, here’s our handy guide to all Umbras in Towerborne and how to get them.

All Umbras in Towerborne and How to Unlock Them

Image Source: Stoic via Twinfinite

Umbras are a special feature of Towerborne that take the form of undeniably cute floating critters that you can equip as companions during battle. This feature first unlocks after speaking to Ryx on the upper level of the Belfry. You’ll receive your first Umbra, Iska, automatically while others must be unlocked via different challenges on the World Map, namely Umbra Shrines.

Umbra Shrines are easy to spot on the World Map (seen below), and to unlock the Umbra they hold you must complete the respective mission on that tile.

Image Source: Stoic via Twinfinite

Despite their cute exterior, Umbras wield impressive powers, and several different ones can be unlocked in Towerborne. They all have different abilities for you to make use of in combat and some may be more reliable than others, depending on your play style.

You’ll know your Umbra’s ability is ready for use in combat when they start to glow bright blue. When their power is fully depleted and their ability goes on cooldown, they will stop glowing. You can switch Umbras at any time (outside of combat) by going to your character’s Loadout menu. The ‘Umbra’ option is in the second column beneath your equipped weapon.

Below we’ve listed all Umbras currently found in Towerborne, along with how to unlock each of them. This guide is a work-in-progress and we’ll continue to update it as we uncover more Umbras.

Umbra How to Unlock Iska Automatically unlocked in first Primary Quest Morberry Umbra Shrine southeast of the Belfry

Remove all poisonous berry bushes from the area and this Umbra will unlock afterward. Sten Umbra Shrine north of the Belfry

To unlock this one, you must pet all of the creatures standing in front of different numbers of blue flowers.

Pet them in order from 1 flower to 5 flowers and the Umbra will appear and unlock for you.

