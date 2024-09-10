As with any classic RPG, a good selection of combat classes is integral for embarking on adventures as a seasoned Ace in Towerborne. It can be tricky to figure out what class works best for you, and if you’re wondering which one to pick up, here’s our handy guide to all classes in Towerborne, ranked.

All Classes in Towerborne Ranked

There is currently a total of four classes that can be played in Towerborne, with the potential for more to be added in future patches. If and when that happens, this ranked list will be promptly updated. The foundation of all of these classes is offensive physical damage, with unique weapon and ability characteristics that differentiate them.

Since one of Towerborne’s biggest priorities for its player community is approachability, we’ve ranked the game’s four classes based first and foremost on that element.

Sentinel

The Sentinel is Towerborne’s quintessential Paladin-type class, brandishing a sword and shield as its weapon of choice. It’s the class that the game starts you off with, and it’s by far one of the easiest to get a handle on quickly.

Described in-game as “versatile”, the Sentinel does a good job of maintaining both offensive and defensive abilities, thanks to its use of a shield. They can both block and parry incoming attacks, which in turn builds your Valor and boosts your attacks further. Once you get your combos and ability timings down to a science, Sentinel is an all-around very reliable class that can pack a good punch.

Rockbreaker

In terms of the class that packs the biggest punch, however, that easily goes to Rockbreaker. Despite its lack of defensive abilities, this class deals so much damage that your foes are the ones that need to worry most about staying alive.

Basically a Monk-type class on steroids, Rockbreaker allows your character to wield a pair of oversized gauntlets on the hands, giving them the ability to deal devastating attacks on groups of Gobos as well as bosses. On top of being incredibly fun to play, it’s also nearly as easy to pick up as Sentinel.

While the gauntlets may appear… heavy-handed (we had to), Rockbreaker is actually capable of brandishing a “mix of fast strikes” and “big sweeping attacks”. Its biggest damage dealer, however, is Powderkeg Punch, which is best used on bosses with plenty of HP to spare.

Shadowstriker

If stealth is more your cup of tea, then Shadowstriker is your answer. This Rogue-type class opts for dual-wielding daggers with an emphasis on agility and swift but deadly attacks that can devastate any Gobo when executed correctly. They also often make use of poison-based abilities, which can make the damage that Shadowstriker deals even more impressive.

This class does require a good degree of skill with weaving combos and staying out of reach of enemy attacks, as defense isn’t their strong suit. It can especially be a challenging class when playing solo versus a group. We’d recommend getting plenty comfortable with Towerborne’s combat and other classes before committing to Shadowstriker.

Pyroclast

Pyroclast is among the most unique of classes found in Towerborne. At the same time, it’s definitely the most challenging to play. This class flexes a giant warclub weapon that unleashes a variety of fire-based attacks from the flames inside of it.

When it comes to unleashing merciless Burn damage on mobs of Gobos and/or bosses, Pyroclast is at the front of the pack. However, wielding the warclub can feel very cumbersome, as its swing attacks are slower while still making plenty of impact. If you’re not comfortable with wielding Pyroclast’s weaponry, this class can leave you quite vulnerable to enemy attacks, especially when facing off against mobs of Gobos.

Like Shadowstriker, this is a class that definitely requires some practice, especially if you want to try and wield it solo. Getting said practice in a group is highly recommended. Then, you can get a good feel for it and have offensive support from your party.

Be sure to check out all of our latest game guides and news here at Twinfinite, such as how to upgrade weapons in Towerborne and all Umbras in the game.

