How to Help Edowin in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Early on in Act 1 of your epic journey, you’ll come across a trio of characters who need help just west of the Emerald Grove Environs. Specifically, Edowin is laying on the ground injured from an encounter with an Owlbear, and his two siblings — Andrick and Brynna — are nearby giving him assistance. As is typical in CRPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a few ways this encounter can shake out. So, if you’re wondering how to help Edowin in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s what you need to know.

**Story Spoilers Ahead**

Can You Save Edowin?

First things first, no matter what dialogue you choose, you cannot save Edowin’s life; he’s just too far gone for that. However, you can help save the things that he loves: his brother and sister. So, if you want to help Edowin, here’s what you’ll need to to do.

Saving Edowin’s Siblings

When you first approach the trio in Baldur’s Gate 3, they’re very suspicious and don’t trust you. Choose Freeze and hold up your hands and you’ll have a brief moment chatting to the trio and connecting with Edowin. Here, make sure to choose the dialogue option Hold his stare, and this will reveal your True Soul to him.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Now, Edowin will trust you and will ask you to protect Andrick and Brynna. To do as he requests, you’re going to want to Advise them to leave this place. This will send them to the nearby camp, and you’ll be able to talk with them later in your quest.

Fighting or Sending Edowin’s Siblings to Their Doom

The other alternatives to sending Andrick and Brynna away is to either fight them or ask them to Avenge your brother, which sends them to go and fight an Owlbear. Unfortunately, the Owlbear kills them, though you can head to the cave and loot their corpses netting you the following items:

Acid Vial

Chain Mail Armour, offering 16 AC

Longsword, offering 0-9 damage

Killing Edowin’s Parasite

After dealing with Edowin’s brother and sister, you’ll need to figure out what to do with his parasitic tadpole. If you want to keep the parasite for yourself, simply choose the Let your body guide you dialogue option. The parasite will be added to your inventory and you’ll be able to use it to acquire powerful Illithid abilities.

However, we’d suggest killing the parasite, if you want to truly help Edowin as we think that’s what he would’ve wanted. For this, choose the Reach out and crush it dialogue option twice. You’ll need to pass several Insight, Strength, or Constitution checks, and this will lead to you squishing the wee blighter. As a result, Edowin can rest easy, knowing that his brethren have been saved, and the parasite has been dispatched.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to help Edowin in Baldur's Gate 3.