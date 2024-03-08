How to Get & Use Stars in Royal Match

Stars are very important in Royal Match; without them, you cannot move onto the next level! To do your best to help King Robert you will need to collect as many Stars as you can. Find out how to get and use Stars in Royal Match below!

Recommended Videos

How to Get Stars in Royal Match

Image Source: Dream Games

The only way to get Stars in Royal Match is to earn them by playing levels and winning. Each area requires you to redecorate with different items, and each of these items costs a number of Stars. You cannot progress to the next area until you have unlocked everything by spending Stars gained by completing levels. Stars cannot be purchased in the Shop.

Each level you complete gets you one Star, which you can then spend on an item for that area or save it to spend on getting a more expensive item. Once you complete the area you will be awarded a Treasure Chest. If you’re lucky, that chest will contain another Star you can spend on the next area!

Image Source: Dream Games

There are a total of 81 Areas in Royal Match and 7,500 levels. Each level is full of different match-three levels with a variety of tasks. To pass each level you must fulfill the targets shown at the start of the match. This is usually a timed match or to break a specific amount of blocks to end the game. When you beat the level, you get Stars and Coins to spend on boosters, extra lives, or moves. Use the boosters carefully to have a better chance of beating the level and getting your Star!

Royal Match Stars are the only way to progress through each level so spend them wisely! Don’t use your boosters on easy levels – save them for the really tricky ones later on. If you need extra Coins or Lives then join a Team and get involved in Team Battles too.

Stick with Twinfinite for more Royal Match tips and tricks, such as how to get extra Lives and more Boosters!