How to Get Boosters in Royal Match

The further you get into Royal Match levels, the harder it becomes to meet the requirements in the allocated number of moves. In these cases, you’ll want a helping hand to get you to the finish line. This is how to get Royal Match boosters, plus all the different ones on offer.

How to Farm Royal Match Boosters

The best way to farm boosters in Royal Match is to clear through levels and to match combinations of four tiles of one color or more.

There are two different types of boosters: ones that appear on the board during gameplay, and ones that sit on a dashboard at the bottom of the screen. The former are much more common but have less of a significant impact. Those are TNT, Light Ball, and Rocket.

You get three of each of these when you reach level 7 for the first time, as the game shows you how they work. Before starting a level, you can pre-emptively apply these boosters to use them when you’re playing. That’s helpful if you know a particularly tough level is coming up.

On top of that, fulfilling specific in-game requirements can bag you an extra one of these three boosters during a level. Here’s how to get each of them:

Booster How to Unlock Rocket Combine four tiles of the same color during a level. TNT Combine five tiles of the same color in an L or T shape during a level. Light Ball Combine five tiles of the same color in a line during a level.

The four boosters at the bottom of the screen are much rarer, but also more useful if you’re stuck on a level. Rather than earning them via gameplay, you get them as a reward for completing specific levels, and as part of the treasure chests you get when completing an area. You can also purchase them, but this will cost you coins. There’s no guarantee as to when you’ll get one naturally, so it’s all about luck. These boosts are as follows:

Booster Description Royal Hammer Destroys one tile or obstacle of your choice. Arrow Clears one entire row of your choice. Cannon Clears one entire column of your choice. Jester Hat Shuffles all tiles on the board.

Those are all the powerups in Royal Match and how to get them! For more mobile guides, check out how to become a secret agent in BitLife and the latest Whiteout Survival codes.