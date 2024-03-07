Royal Match has become a top-rated mobile game. It’s toppled the likes of Candy Crush and Roblox to sit like a king near the top of the charts. This colorful puzzle-matching game requires quick thinking and adept strategy. Knowing how to get more lives in Royal Match is key to going strong.

How to Farm Lives in Royal Match

Image Source: Dream Games

If you find yourself in a situation where your lives are dwindling or totally gone, then comes the task of refilling them. Thankfully there are a few ways to go about this in Royal Match:

One free life replenishes every 30 minutes – When you check your life status, there’s a countdown timer that indicates how long it’ll take until you automatically receive your next free life.

– When you check your life status, there’s a countdown timer that indicates how long it’ll take until you automatically receive your next free life. Use your ‘free lives’ – You can press the button beneath the timer to use any free lives you might have from special events/rewards. You can have up to 10 of these at a time.

– You can press the button beneath the timer to use any free lives you might have from special events/rewards. You can have up to 10 of these at a time. Ask your teammates for lives – If you’re playing the game with a team, you can request a certain number of lives from them. Since a team can have up to 50 players, the odds of getting help with this method are pretty reliable. Note that if you’re maxed out on free lives (10 lives), you cannot ask your team for more.

– If you’re playing the game with a team, you can request a certain number of lives from them. Since a team can have up to 50 players, the odds of getting help with this method are pretty reliable. Spend your coins – Should you have a good sum of coins on hand, you can always use them to purchase lives. You earn coins in various ways, from beating levels to helping your teammates. You also get them from completing Collections and liking posts via Facebook and Instagram.

What are Lives in Royal Match?

It’s always essential to make sure you’re topped up on lives in Royal Match. You need them not only to play a level but to successfully beat it and progress further. Each life represents an attempt. You can hold up to five lives at a time (your heart-icon bar on the home screen will indicate ‘Full’). This number increases to eight lives if you have the Royal Pass unlocked.

Should you fail a level or decide to quit before completion, you lose one life as a result.

That concludes our guide on how to get more lives in Royal Match.