How to Get & Use Silver Ingots in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

As you venture through the Forgotten Realms, you’ll likely come across Silver Ingots. While they’re not a common item per se, they do crop up from time to time. Thing is, knowing what to do with them can be super handy, as it’s a little unclear how to utilise them. So, if you’re wondering how to get and use Silver Ingots in Baldur’s Gate 3, we’ve got your back. Let’s get started!

How to Get Silver Ingots

There are two main methods of getting Silver Ingots in the game, and they largely boil down to:

Killing Enemies and Looting Their Corpses

Searching Crates and Chests

Essentially, as you take on different foes in the game, there’s a possibility that Silver Ingots will drop when you slay them. Once you’ve smote an adversary, make sure to search their remains for the chance of finding a Silver Ingot. Also, you’ll occasionally stumble upon the dead bodies of other unlucky inhabitants, and these can sometimes yield Silver Ingots when searching them.

Of course, the other convenient way of getting your hands on the shiny metal is by searching crates and prying open chests. In short, make sure to inspect every crate or chest you come across to maximise your chances of finding a Silver Ingot.

Do note that items in red text are not yours, so avoid taking those items, otherwise you’ll be finding yourself spending the night in prison. Once you have a Silver Ingot, however, what exactly are they used for?

How to Use Silver Ingots

There are a couple of beneficial uses for the rare material, so they’re definitely worth picking up. Specifically:

Selling to Vendors for Gold Coins

Upgrading Equipment

In the early game, you’ll likely want to sell Silver Ingots as they’re worth 50 Gold Coins. They’re also quite heavy, weighing in at 1kg, so selling them will help you to avoid becoming over-encumbered, especially as there’s no Bag of Holding in the game. So, to free up space and earn a quick buck, we’d opt for selling a few Ingots in the early hours of your adventure.

However, as soon as you arrive at Act 3, you’ll unlock a Workbench at your camp. This can be used to enhance your equipment, and Silver Ingots are a resource that is used for this. As a result, we’d definitely keep a few spare so that you can upgrade some of your gear in Act 3.

It’s worth noting, however, that there are other Ingots in the game: Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

What Are All the Ingots Worth?

As you may’ve guessed, different Ingots are worth different amounts to vendors. So, if you’re wondering how much each is worth, here’s the gist:

Bronze Ingots — 25 Gold Coins

Silver Ingots — 50 Gold Coins

Gold Ingots — 100 Gold Coins

And that's everything you need to know about how to get and use Silver Ingots in Baldur's Gate 3.