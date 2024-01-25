Guides

How to Get & Use Refined Ingot in Palworld

Keep that furnace hot!

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

Besides gathering raw resources, you must also process them into various vital materials in Palworld. You will eventually need to craft Refined Ingots, and in this guide, we’ll explain how to make and use this item.

Unlike regular Ingots, you can only craft Refined Ingots using an Improved Furnace, which you can unlock at level 34. To make one Refined Ingot, you will need two Ores and two Coals. After that, you have to wait for your Fire-type Pal to power the Furnace.

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

Both Ore and Coal can be obtained by mining their deposits. Ore is easier to obtain since you can find it in various biomes. On the other hand, you can only get Coal from the Desert areas.

If you are a new player, you can visit the small Desert biome at the center of the Archipelago. However, please be careful when exploring this zone since it is also the home of Anubis, a level 47 world boss.

How to Use Refined Ingot in Palworld

Once you have crafted your Refined Ingots, you can use them to create various high-technology items and structures. Here is the list:

  • Weapon
    • Assault Rifle
    • Double-barreled Shotgun
    • Pump-action Shotgun
    • Single-shot Rifle
    • Assault Rifle Ammo
    • Rifle Ammo
    • Shotgun Shells
    • Giga Grappling Gun
    • Hyper Grappling Gun
    • Single-shot Sphere Launcher
    • Lily‘s Spear
    • Refined Metal Spear
    • Sword
  • Gear
    • Refined Metal Pickaxe
    • Refined Metal Axe
    • Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor
    • Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor
    • Refined Metal Armor
    • Refined Metal Helm
    • Giga Glider
  • Pal Equipment
    • Astegon Saddle
    • Blazamut Saddle
    • Faleris Saddle
    • Frostallion Saddle
    • Grizzbolt‘s Minigun
    • Helzephyr Saddle
    • Jetragon’s Missile Launcher
    • Necromus Saddle
    • Paladius Saddle
    • Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher
    • Shadowbeak Saddle
    • Wumpo Saddle
  • Structure
    • Electric Cooler
    • Electric Furnace
    • Electric Heater
    • Electric Kitchen
    • Electric Medicine Workbench
    • Mounted Missile Launcher
    • Refined Metal Chest
    • Refrigerator
    • Production Assembly Line II
    • Sphere Assembly Line II
    • Weapon Factory III
    • Ultra Sphere

That’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Refined Ingot. For more Palworld content, you can read our post on 20 Palworld Pals that could be Pokemon clones or fusions.

