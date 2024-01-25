How to Get & Use Refined Ingot in Palworld

Besides gathering raw resources, you must also process them into various vital materials in Palworld. You will eventually need to craft Refined Ingots, and in this guide, we’ll explain how to make and use this item.

Palworld Crafting Refined Ingot Guide

Unlike regular Ingots, you can only craft Refined Ingots using an Improved Furnace, which you can unlock at level 34. To make one Refined Ingot, you will need two Ores and two Coals. After that, you have to wait for your Fire-type Pal to power the Furnace.

Both Ore and Coal can be obtained by mining their deposits. Ore is easier to obtain since you can find it in various biomes. On the other hand, you can only get Coal from the Desert areas.

If you are a new player, you can visit the small Desert biome at the center of the Archipelago. However, please be careful when exploring this zone since it is also the home of Anubis, a level 47 world boss.

How to Use Refined Ingot in Palworld

Once you have crafted your Refined Ingots, you can use them to create various high-technology items and structures. Here is the list:

Weapon Assault Rifle Double-barreled Shotgun Pump-action Shotgun Single-shot Rifle Assault Rifle Ammo Rifle Ammo Shotgun Shells Giga Grappling Gun Hyper Grappling Gun Single-shot Sphere Launcher Lily‘s Spear Refined Metal Spear Sword

Gear Refined Metal Pickaxe Refined Metal Axe Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor Refined Metal Armor Refined Metal Helm Giga Glider

Pal Equipment Astegon Saddle Blazamut Saddle Faleris Saddle Frostallion Saddle Grizzbolt‘s Minigun Helzephyr Saddle Jetragon’s Missile Launcher Necromus Saddle Paladius Saddle Relaxaurus Lux’s Missile Launcher Shadowbeak Saddle Wumpo Saddle

Structure Electric Cooler Electric Furnace Electric Heater Electric Kitchen Electric Medicine Workbench Mounted Missile Launcher Refined Metal Chest Refrigerator Production Assembly Line II Sphere Assembly Line II Weapon Factory III Ultra Sphere



That's everything you need to know about how to get and use Refined Ingot.