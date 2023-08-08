How to Get Toll House Key in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) is an outstandingly massive game full of hidden secrets and treasures just waiting to be unlocked, literally. There are a vast number of areas to explore that take you off the path of the main story, but often they require some means of skilled access, or sometimes just a key. One such area is the Toll House Basement, which does require a key to get in. If you’re wondering where exactly to find it, here is our handy guide for how to get the Toll House Key in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Where to Find the Toll Collector’s Key in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Technically called the Toll Collector’s Key, tracking it down is actually part of a side quest during Act I called ‘Hunt the Devil’, which you pick up from a wounded Tiefling named Karlach in an area called The Risen Road, as seen in the screenshot below.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Upon successfully completing a Persuasion check, Karlach asks you to help her deal with a group of Paladin hunters led by a man named Anders, who are attempting to find and kill her. They’re actually camped out at the Toll Collector’s House nearby, which also has a trap door leading to a basement full of puzzles and treasures. To access it, you’ll need the Toll Collector’s Key, which is also conveniently not far away either.

Once you come across the Toll House, simply venture south of it until you come across a ladder with a corpse next to it. Climb down and you’ll find the key lying on the ground at the bottom of the cliffside.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

With it acquired, you can head back to the Toll Collector’s House and deal with Anders and the paladin hunters as you see fit. Afterward, you can use the key to unlock the basement and find plenty of valuables hidden inside. Just be mindful of the traps and puzzles as well.

That concludes our guide for how to get the Toll House Key in Baldur’s Gate 3. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

