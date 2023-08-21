How to Get Sentient Amulet in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of weird and wild unique equipment to track down, but not all of them are on the beaten path. Case in point: You can help bring an amulet possessed by a cursed spirit, but only if you delve into the depths of an optional dungeon. Worry not though, as we’re here to help you figure out how to get the Sentient Amulet in Baldur’s Gate 3 so that you can see this worthwhile side story to its conclusion.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sentient Amulet Location

The Sentient Amulet can be found in the Ancient Forge area, which acts as a secret side dungeon located near the Duergar excavation camp. More specifically, it can be found in a small section to the right of the Adamantine Forge that can only be reached by jumping over some volatile lava.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

From the Underdark – Ancient Forge Waypoint, head toward the Adamantine Forge and then turn right down the path that leads southwest. Once you reach the lava that has become agitated due to the Lava Elemental, jump across the separated stones toward the larger section of safe ruins. When you reach this point, look for the Adamantine Chest resting on an altar next to a skeleton. Open the chest, and you’ll find the Sentient Amulet inside.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

From there, a cutscene triggers and you’ll need to pass some checks if you want to learn more about the spirit possessing the Amulet and its goals. The spirit asks you to return the magical equipment to its granddaughter in Baldur’s Gate, and opens up the side quest Help the Cursed Monk. Should you complete this quest as the Sentient Amulet hopes you will, you’ll be rewarded with Tasha’s Hideous Laughter; albeit at the cost of going mad from the Monk’s curse.

Should You Keep the Sentient Amulet?

However, it is very easy and worthwhile to not complete this quest and keep the Sentient Amulet in Baldur’s Gate 3.

If you hold onto the accessory, you can equip it to your character of choice without any penalties, and they’ll gain the Shatter spell and the ability to recharge Ki. While the latter isn’t useful if your character isn’t a Monk, the former is incredibly useful against inorganic enemies like golems and animate armor.

The fact that this leaves the Monk’s side quest incomplete can be annoying though, and there are better amulets you can find further into the game. consider what would be most worthwhile to you, and proceed as you see fit.

That’s everything we have to share about how to get the Sentient Amulet in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on the game, check out our various other guides on choices, equipment locations, and much more down below.