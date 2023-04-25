How to Get Mutated Hearts in Dead Island 2 Easily (& What They’re Used For)

Image Source: Dambuster Studios

Dambuster Studios’ long-awaited undead sequel has finally shuffled its way to consoles and PC. While it has a lot in common with its 2011 predecessor, there are plenty of new additions to keep players on their toes. Case in point: there are a handful of new enemies to vanquish and lots of new resources to collect. For those wondering, here’s how to get Mutated Hearts in Dead Island 2 and what they’re used for. Let’s begin!

How to Easily Find Mutated Hearts in Dead Island 2

Getting right to the heart of the matter (see what we did there), you’ll get Mutated Hearts in Dead Island 2 by defeating Mutators, which are large brute-like monstrosities with a gaping maw in their chest. Before taking these beasties on, we’d advise you to be well-equipped with strong weapons and healing items as they’re pretty tough monsters to kill.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

However, killing a Mutator doesn’t guarantee a Mutated Heart drop. Instead, there’s roughly a 50/50 chance that a Mutated Heart will drop after killing a Mutator.

Farming them in Mutator Hot Spots will help you get them quicker. These can be found on your fast travel map. Alternatively, reloading your save and trying again if a Mutator doesn’t drop a Mutated Heart will help speed things up.

It’s important to note that you’ll have to unlock the ability to find Mutated Hearts by completing The Search for Truth, which is the 21st Main Story Quest in the game.

What Do Mutated Hearts Do in Dead Island 2? Answered

Mutated Hearts are one of the rarest resources in the game. Firstly, you’ll need to find three to deliver to Francesca in the Body Art: Dread side quest. Meanwhile, they’re also a really useful crafting material that can be used to create useful items. Finally, they can also be sold to Traders in a pinch, but we’d recommend to keep them as they’re fairly hard to come by.

And just like that, we come to the end of our guide on how to get Mutated Hearts in Dead Island 2 and what they’re used for. For more, here’s how to use Alexa to control your game. Or, if you’d rather, go ahead and take a peek at the links below.

