While the Mods are great for applying an element, perks are where you really make a weapon your own. While some can be found somewhat easily, many of these are hidden and take some extra work. We have journeyed through every corner of Hell-A to bring you the complete guide on all Perk Blueprint locations in Dead Island 2.

Where to Find Every Perk Blueprint in Dead Island 2

There are 43 of these to find, spread across every zone in the game. None of these are missable, so you can easily go back when you’ve finished the story and pick up what you are missing. The order below is exactly as it appears in the Collections menu, so you can easily cross-reference what you might be missing.

Honed

Roger offers this perk for purchase in the Roxanne’s House safe area in Beverly Hills.

Ferocious

Completing the Lending a Hand side quest in the Serling Hotel in the Ocean Avenue zone will reward you with this perk.

Vampire

Unlocked through the Vampire blueprint challenge that tasks players with collecting 200 zombie parts. The blueprint challenges aren’t available until after The Giant-Slayer story quest because the reward blueprints all require zombie parts to craft them.

Restoring

Found on an Autophage-covered train during The End of the Line story quest when you have to power up the train to progress.

Energizing

Found in the lock box in the Serling Hotel room that you wake up in after first meeting with Dr. Reed. The key will be found on a randomly spawning zombie somewhere in the Lotusville Mall.

Agile

Todd offers this perk for purchase in the Re-Aging Clinic safe area in the Hollywood Boulevard zone. However, Todd won’t show up until after you have finished the story.

Bloodthirsty

When you first visit Beverly Hills, the red house near the zone entrance is all barricaded. After The Giant-Slayer story quest, the house will open up, and Francesca will be available as a new trader. This will be the only perk she has available for purchase. This is the same character who offers the Body Art quests that lead to getting the Brutalizer weapon.

Do or Die

When you enter the Re-Aging Clinic (that later becomes a safe zone) as part of the Hollywood Ending story quest, this perk will be next to the Workbench.

Hazardous

While running through the metro during The End of the Line story quest, this perk will be found on a Workbench.

Relentless

Completing the More Than the Badge side quest given by Jimmy at the Serling Hotel will earn you this perk.

Precision Strikes

Dougie offers this perk for purchase in the Serling Hotel safe area in the Ocean Avenue zone.

Weighted

The Weighted perk is found in the pink room on the second floor of The Goat Pen house in Bel-Air.

Enhanced

Sam B gives you this perk as part of the weapon upgrading tutorial, and it will be the first perk you acquire.

Slaughter

The Slaughter perk can be found on the first Workbench you come across in Monarch Studio’s Stage 3 area during the Michael Anders and the Holy Grail story quest.

Empowering

As you venture into the water treatment plant in Beverly Hills, this perk will be on a shelf next to the Workbench. Despite visiting Beverly Hills before this, you won’t be able to get into the water treatment plant until the Justifiable Zombicide story quest.

Lightweight

The Lightweight perk will be available when running back through Bel-Air at night after the Halperin Hotel section. It will be on a table in one of the rooms in Curtis Sinclair’s mansion that you first visit during the Death of the Party side quest.

Leech

Unlocked through the Leechblade blueprint challenge that requires players to slay 100 zombies with melee weapons. The blueprint challenges aren’t available until after The Giant-Slayer story quest because the reward blueprints all require zombie parts to craft them.

Contagious

Unlocked through the identically named Blueprint Challenge for hitting zombies with heavy attacks 100 times. These don’t have to be killing blows, so you can farm this challenge on Crushers and other special infected with lots of health. The blueprint challenges aren’t available until after The Giant-Slayer story quest because the reward blueprints all require zombie parts to craft them.

Shockwave

Unlocked through the Shockwave blueprint challenge for knocking down zombies 100 times. This can easily be farmed with kicks as they do barely any damage and will knock zombies over. The blueprint challenges aren’t available until after The Giant-Slayer story quest because the reward blueprints all require zombie parts to craft them.

Static Charge

Unlocked through the Static Charge blueprint challenge for inflicting the electrified status effect on zombies 50 times. The blueprint challenges aren’t available until after The Giant-Slayer story quest because the reward blueprints all require zombie parts to craft them.

Infectious

Unlocked through the Infectious blueprint challenge for inflicting the ignited status effect on zombies 50 times. The blueprint challenges aren’t available until after The Giant-Slayer story quest because the reward blueprints all require zombie parts to craft them.

High-Caliber

Rodriguez offers this perk for purchase in the Tower safe area in Venice Beach.

Hair-Trigger

During The Final Gauntlet story quest, you will need to open up the “final section of quarantine corridor.” Before doing that, walk into one of the nearby open freight containers to find this perk in the back.

Tactical Reload

Rodriguez offers this perk as part of her trader offerings in the Tower safe area in Venice Beach.

Accurate

During the Blood Drive story quest that takes you through the CDC HQ complex, this will be sitting on the first Workbench you can use.

Speedloader

After the Justifiable Zombicide story quest ends, this perk will be in a nearby chair in the room where you got your first gun. When you start the Saddle Up for Santa Monica story quest, this perk spawns.

Russian Roulette

Dougie offers this perk for purchase in the Serling Hotel safe area in the Ocean Avenue zone.

Precision Shots

Once you complete the Diaries of the Dead side quest in Venice Beach, this perk will be your reward. To get to this side quest, you first will have to complete the Cremains of the Day side quest.

Vigilant

When you first arrive at the Tower safe area in Venice Beach, this perk will be on the Workbench.

Mind-Blowing

During the Blood Drive story quest that takes you through the CDC HQ complex, this will be sitting on the second Workbench you find.

We also have a guide on all the Mod Blueprint locations if you need guidance with those as well.

Hopefully, this guide of all perk blueprint locations in Dead Island 2 will help you fill any gaps and help you find your next favorite. Check out our links below for more guides to help you survive the zombie apocalypse.

