Where to Find Goat Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2

One of the most important collectibles in all of Dead Island 2 is the keys. As you might expect, there are tons of locked doors and safes of people who evacuated. Locating these keys is often tricky due to random spawning zombies. However, finding others simply means knowing where to look. Here’s where to find the Goat Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2.

Goat Pen Master Keys Location in Dead Island 2

The Goat Pen Master Keys aren’t Lockbox keys, so you won’t need to track down a zombie for them. Instead, they can be found in one of the bedrooms during the Creature Comforts side quest (where you earn Peggy).

Take the staircase immediately on your left onto the roof from the driveway entrance into the Goat Pen.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Head to the back left corner of the roof once you’ve climbed the stairs.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Looking down, you will see a balcony below you.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Hop over the barrier and land on the balcony. At this distance, the fall shouldn’t hurt you too badly. Be sure to break the alarm between the two windows before smashing them to get into the bedroom. Despite this room being practically inaccessible, there will still potentially be zombies inside.

Once inside the room, the Goat Pen Master Keys will be sitting on a bedside table.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

These keys are the only safe way to leave the room because jumping from the balcony to the ground will likely kill you.

This is everything you need to know regarding where to find the Goat Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2. For more guides and tips, check out our links below.

