How to Get Love in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

Love is all around in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom! As you explore your new world you will come across areas blocked off by magical geysers. The only thing that will fix them are hearts grown from the love you get from your fellow Tamagotchis. Let’s explore how to easily get love in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom.

How to Get Love Hearts in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

Your main objective in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom is to help fix everything that has been affected by the meteor crash. Apparently only you can repair the broken buildings, lost items, and blocked-off areas! You will have to use all the resources you can find along the way from stone and wood to hearts made from the love you receive from your friends.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Love hearts are a difficult resource to farm as they require more work and effort to earn. Your Tamagotchi will get quests as he explores the land and helps out his new friends. The reward for completing these quests includes Gotchi Points, decorations, resources, and the all-important love hearts.

You can only progress in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom if you gain these hearts and use them to unblock roads and passages. This opens up new areas of the world and lets you find more friends to help and go on more adventures with!

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

When you have gained a number of these love hearts, you can spend them on sealing up the huge geysers. To do this, just approach the geyser and tap to spend the hearts. You will see exactly how many you need to fix each blockage when you approach the area. Each large geyser requires a different number of love hearts.

Keep exploring and talking with people around the kingdom to unlock extra quests so you can win more hearts! For more Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom hints and tips just check out more guides below.