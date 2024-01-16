Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom Characters List

There are so many characters to meet in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom! Everyone has their own role to play on this cozy island and you will eventually want to meet them all. Check out our list below of every character in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom!

Playable Characters in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

When you begin the adventure, you will play as Mametchi– a cute little kid tasked with helping everyone rebuild after the meter falls. As the Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom story progresses, you will eventually be able to unlock three other characters to play with:

Kuchipatchi – Can create bridges to cross rivers and helps mine for resources.

– Can create bridges to cross rivers and helps mine for resources. Kuromametchi – Helps chop wood and other resources, extends the energy bar, and can shoot down items from up high with a slingshot.

– Helps chop wood and other resources, extends the energy bar, and can shoot down items from up high with a slingshot. Lovelitchi – Helps with fishing and can sing to trees to help them cheer up. She also helps boost resource drops.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

There are over 300 other NPCs throughout the Tamagotchi lands who you can chat with and help out as you play. Some of these NPCs are vendors who can sell or buy items, while others give you quests to help you earn resources and coins.

Patchi Forest NPCs

The most important characters you will meet in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom are vendors and quest-givers. These are the first characters you need to seek out when exploring the Patchi Forest:

Meteoritchi – The strange meteor Tamagotchi from outer space who seems to have caused all this drama!

– The strange meteor Tamagotchi from outer space who seems to have caused all this drama! Daikutchi and Hammertchi – A helpful woodworker and his partner who will help you figure out how to rebuild areas and help you with your camp.

– A helpful woodworker and his partner who will help you figure out how to rebuild areas and help you with your camp. Archipatchi – A vendor who sells blueprints.

– A vendor who sells blueprints. Dougukajitchi – A gruff guy who runs the Forge where you upgrade tools.

– A gruff guy who runs the Forge where you upgrade tools. Gamepatchi – In charge of the Patchi Chest game where you can win blueprints.

– In charge of the Patchi Chest game where you can win blueprints. Kabutotchi – Vendor who sells trees and plants.

– Vendor who sells trees and plants. Lodgipatchi – Runs Patchi Lodge.

– Runs Patchi Lodge. Sacktchi – Vendor who sells backpack upgrades.

– Vendor who sells backpack upgrades. Strikerpatchi – Vendor who sells lemonade.

– Vendor who sells lemonade. Stastatchi – Runs the railways.

– Runs the railways. Benripatchi – Gives you Hot Springs Quests.

– Gives you Hot Springs Quests. Braidipatchi – Gives you the Lost Frogtchis Quest.

– Gives you the Lost Frogtchis Quest. Fancytchi – Gives you the Living in a Bubble Quest.

– Gives you the Living in a Bubble Quest. Grandpatchi – Gives you the Off Your Chest Quest.

– Gives you the Off Your Chest Quest. Oipatchi – Gives you the Like a Bump on a Log Quest.

– Gives you the Like a Bump on a Log Quest. Paintipatchi – Gives you the Colorless Curse Quest.

– Gives you the Colorless Curse Quest. Runpatchi – Gives you the Watch Your Smartwatch Quest.

– Gives you the Watch Your Smartwatch Quest. Totpatchi – Gives you the Lost Bath Toy Quest.

As you know, there are hundreds more characters to meet and talk with as you play so don’t forget to explore every corner of this huge open-world! You never know who you will meet next. For more Tamagotchi Kingdom Adventure hints and tips, find more guides below!