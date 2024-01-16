All Royal Trials in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

Royal Trials are a great way of getting rewards through simple tasks in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. These mini-quests don’t require much effort but don’t forget they are there! Claim your rewards as soon as you complete each stage of the Royal Trials in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom.

How to Complete Royal Trials in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

Royal Trials in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom are small tasks that add up to big rewards. These are generally just things you will be doing as you go on little adventures and progress through the game. Royal Trials are completed in between four and five stages, and as you pass each stage you are given a reward. This could be a blueprint, a piece of furniture, resources, and more!

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

All Royal Trials Available in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

Here is every Royal Trial you can complete in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom:

Pick up weeds

Break wood logs

Break rocks

Dig dirt mounds

Shake trees

Add characters to the team

Check encyclopedia team

Collect flowers

Collect mushrooms

Save fishtchis

Collect fruit

Collect vegetables

Discover unique gems

Collect unique decor items

Obtain unique wallpapers

Obtain unique flooring

Collect unique accessories

Collect trash

Obtain tools

Obtain shells

Search in grass piles

Find main game locations

Play for days

Remove small energy geysers

Talk to characters

Obtain Gotchi Points (Coins)

Spend Gotchi Points (Coins)

Put items in storage

Buy items

Sell items

Complete quests

Run out of energy

Sleep at a campfire

Open chests

Interact with water bubbles

Feed Cowtchis and Sheeptchis

Complete Royal Trials

Walk distance

Travel by car

Complete bulletin quests

Win hide and seek

Play Patchi Chest game

Use the workbench

Use the kitchen

Use the sewing machine

Eat desserts

Eat meals

Drink beverages

Build structures

Recycle items

Create energy boosters

Learn how to craft items

Learn how to craft accessories

Change the color of your car

Learn how to cook items

Place decor outdoors

Have decor placed outdoors

Place decor outside the Tama House

Place decor inside the Tama House

Build stairs

Build bridges

Improve your home

Complete circuit training

Check your Royal Trials on your device regularly to see if you have completed any and claim your reward.