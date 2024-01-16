All Royal Trials in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

Royal Trials are a great way of getting rewards through simple tasks in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. These mini-quests don’t require much effort but don’t forget they are there! Claim your rewards as soon as you complete each stage of the Royal Trials in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom.
How to Complete Royal Trials in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom
Royal Trials in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom are small tasks that add up to big rewards. These are generally just things you will be doing as you go on little adventures and progress through the game. Royal Trials are completed in between four and five stages, and as you pass each stage you are given a reward. This could be a blueprint, a piece of furniture, resources, and more!
All Royal Trials Available in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom
Here is every Royal Trial you can complete in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom:
- Pick up weeds
- Break wood logs
- Break rocks
- Dig dirt mounds
- Shake trees
- Add characters to the team
- Check encyclopedia team
- Collect flowers
- Collect mushrooms
- Save fishtchis
- Collect fruit
- Collect vegetables
- Discover unique gems
- Collect unique decor items
- Obtain unique wallpapers
- Obtain unique flooring
- Collect unique accessories
- Collect trash
- Obtain tools
- Obtain shells
- Search in grass piles
- Find main game locations
- Play for days
- Remove small energy geysers
- Talk to characters
- Obtain Gotchi Points (Coins)
- Spend Gotchi Points (Coins)
- Put items in storage
- Buy items
- Sell items
- Complete quests
- Run out of energy
- Sleep at a campfire
- Open chests
- Interact with water bubbles
- Feed Cowtchis and Sheeptchis
- Complete Royal Trials
- Walk distance
- Travel by car
- Complete bulletin quests
- Win hide and seek
- Play Patchi Chest game
- Use the workbench
- Use the kitchen
- Use the sewing machine
- Eat desserts
- Eat meals
- Drink beverages
- Build structures
- Recycle items
- Create energy boosters
- Learn how to craft items
- Learn how to craft accessories
- Change the color of your car
- Learn how to cook items
- Place decor outdoors
- Have decor placed outdoors
- Place decor outside the Tama House
- Place decor inside the Tama House
- Build stairs
- Build bridges
- Improve your home
- Complete circuit training
Check your Royal Trials on your device regularly to see if you have completed any and claim your reward. For more Tamagotchi Adventure Island hints and tips check out more guides below.