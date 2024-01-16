Money makes the world go around, even in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. The in-game currency is in the form of gold coins called Gotchi Points and can be found and earned in various ways. Let’s explore together how to get coins in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom!

How to Earn More Gotchi Points in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

Gotchi Points are shiny gold coins you can win or find and then spend on whatever you like. The main way you can get these coins is by completing quests. Each quest gives between 40 and 100 Gotchi Points, depending on how complicated the task is.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

You can start quests by approaching characters you meet around the towns and villages. If they have a special quest for you they will have an exclamation point in their speech bubble. These quests are then added to your list which you can find on your device. All rewards are added automatically to your inventory upon completion.

Another great way of earning coins is by checking the Bulletin Board every day and completing the daily tasks. These are simple but rewarding tasks set by people around the town. The tasks are time-limited so make sure you complete them as soon as you pick them up. You can get between 30 and over 100 coins for completing each quick task from the Bulletin Board. Always check back at the board for extra quests every few days to pick up new ones.

Gotchi Points can also be found randomly in leaf piles and dirt mounds, and even when you mine for resources. Those coins get hidden in the strangest of places! If you interact with everything you see you will soon see the Gotchi Points rack up. As you progress you will also complete Royal Trials and have the chance to earn even more coins among other rewards.

That’s all you need to know about earning coins in Tamagotchi Adventure Island! For more hints and tips check out our guides below.