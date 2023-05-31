Click here now if you want to click thousands upon thousands of cookies. Yum.

Cookie Clicker is an incremental or idle game created in 2013 that tests a player’s patience to click as much as they can to make cookies. All you do is click on your giant cookie to get more cookies, which you can use to purchase additional assets like buildings to help you make even more cookies. You can also get upgrades to help you earn more cookies in many different ways. Thanks to its sheer simplicity, the game was coded in only one night but has become somewhat of a cult sensation and is regularly updated. Although it’s a simple game, it can take quite a long time to accumulate a significant amount of cookies. But with this Cookie Clicker hack name: how to use open sesame, you’ll be producing ridiculous amounts of cookies in no time. Literally.

How to Use the Open Sesame Hack in Cookie Clicker

1. Click on your bakery’s name to open up the text box so you can modify it.

Image Source: Cookie Clicker

2. In the pop up box, you can use the default random name or make up your own. All you have to do is make a single space after your name, and then type in the words “saysopensesame” all as one word. Then hit enter.

Image Source: Cookie Clicker

3. Next, in the top left corner of your bakery, you’ll see a small dev box icon appear. You can now click on that to open up plenty of dev tools that will always be at your disposal.

Image Source: Cookie Clicker

4. In order to start getting more cookies, simply start clicking away at your giant cookie.

Image Source: Cookie Clicker

5. Once you get around 20 or so cookies, you can go back to the dev tools menu and start clicking on the x10 button, and watch your stash of cookies instantly multiply to limitless amounts!

Image Source: Cookie Clicker

And that completes our guide on Cookie Clicker hack name: how to use open sesame so you can have an unlimited amount of cookies to spend. If you’re into Idle Games, make sure to check out our other guide for the game Idle Breakout cheat code and if you haven’t already, give it a go.

