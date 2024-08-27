How to Get Into Toshara Imperial Comms Compound Vault in Star Wars Outlaws

Some vaults are easier to access than others in Star Wars Outlaws and the ones guarded by the Imperials are some of the toughest. The two Imperial bases on Toshara have guards every way you turn so it is best to be super sneaky. Read on for a foolproof way to break into a Toshara Imperial Comms compound vault in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to Access Star Wars Outlaws Imperial Comms Vault

The intel gathered from a main quest gives you the location of a vault hidden within the Imperial Comms Station to the north of the Toshara Boulder Forest. This compound has a main entrance guarded by an AT-ST, Stormtroopers, and officers. You can attempt to get through them using stealth or firepower but there is a much simpler way!

Any attempt to get through the main entrance and find the Imperial Comms vault will eventually lead to death. Instead, head to the right of the compound and find a gap in the cliffside. There may be a couple of deadly creatures there to take out so keep your blaster to hand.

Within this cliff, there are a couple of rock faces to the right to clamber one and grapple over. Head to the gap at the end and grapple over to the compound. Drop down quietly and crouch immediately. There is one guard to take out on the platform. Use stealth and/or Nix to get him out of the way.

Make your way along and head to the right where you will see two guards ahead and one guarding the vault below. Crouch within the steam of the vents and watch. The two guards above are busy talking, so this gives you a chance to drop down to the lone guard below. Use your blaster to tranquillize the lone guard, giving you the chance to quickly open the vault and get inside before anyone notices.

Move quickly and take everything within the vault. There is a chance the guards above will see the unconscious Stormtrooper and alert the base. Don’t forget to slice the data port and get some extra credits.

To escape, use the ladder to climb up to the platform above and grapple out to the cliff to freedom!

For more ways to get credits in Star Wars Outlaws, check out how to place bets and win, or beat players at Sabacc.

