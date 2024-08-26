Wondering how to win at Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws? The blackjack-poker hybrid that’s played across the galaxy does have its rules explained in the tutorial game you can play on Toshara, but there are a couple of tips for victory to keep in mind.

Since this is one of the go-to solutions on how to get credits fast in Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll want to make use of Sabacc however you can in order to afford additional gear and upgrades for Kay, her blaster, speeder, and ship. Thankfully, this guide will tell you all you need about how to win in Sabacc.

How to Win at Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws

The best way to win at Kessel Sabacc in Star Wars Outlaws is to keep drawing cards each round until you’ve got a Sabacc hand pair of as low as two from both card families. While the goal is to get a pair from the Sand and Blood families with matching numbers that are as low as possible, most early games won’t see opponents get Sabacc hands any lower than three.

If you get a pair of ones, great, but twos should be more than low enough to start you off. However, you can also use Nix to peek at the hand of another player of your choosing if you suspect they’ve got a strong Sabacc themselves.

You can also use collectible Shift Tokens to get an advantage with their varied game modifiers, but the real game changer to hold on to is if you draw a Sylop card. This clone card matches the value of the other card in your hand, making for an instant Sabacc. If your other card is a two or a one, you’re guaranteed a win unless one of the other players happens to have a rare winning hand on that level themselves.

Impostor Cards can also be helpful since their value depends on the result of a dice roll at the third round hand reveal, but it’s too unpredictable a tactic to be reliable.

Finally, you should be sure to visit as many merchants as possible throughout Star Wars Outlaws to find Shift Tokens to buy and gain extra game modifiers to give you an extra edge. Getting more Shift Tokens is especially helpful when you start taking on more difficult challenges and need to refine your playstyle.

