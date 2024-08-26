In gambling, the house always wins… Unless you have some insider tips or tokens up your sleeve! If you want to make some quick and easy money, there are some sneaky ways to place bets and win in Star Wars Outlaws.

How to Place Bets and Win in Star Wars Outlaws

There are various ways to gamble in Star Wars Outlaws. You can try your hand at the fathier races, play Sabacc in a high-stakes parlour, or do some quick gambling at a terminal. Small bets are a bit of fun and do no harm but they won’t make you any real profit. If you are looking to win some big bucks, then inside intel or sneaky cheats will guarantee a win.

Gathering Intel and Cheating in Star Wars Outlaws

To guarantee a win at the fathier races, you will need to gather intel about fixed races. Gather intel by frequenting cantinas, listening in to conversations, and reading data pads. As you wander a cantina or parlour, watch out for a prompt to ‘Listen’ and select it. Kay will sit or lean nearby and listen in to a conversation in the hopes of getting some juicy information. Data pads can be found lying around in a multitude of places and can hold intel on almost anything, including fixed races or high-stakes Sabacc tables.

Sabacc is a fun card game involving tokens and is fun to play even if you don’t win bets. The high-stakes tables Kay is invited to in Star Wars Outlaws can be a great way of getting some credits quickly. The only downside is that it is game of both chance and skill, so a win is not always possible… Not without cheating anyway.

To cheat at Sabacc, Kay first needs to meet the Expert ‘The High Roller’, and unlock the ability ‘Plan A’. This ability allows Kay to double-draw her tokens and give her a better chance of getting a good hand.

Remember to gamble your credits responsibly! For more Star Wars Outlaws tips check out the locations of all Pyke Syndicate vault locations.

