How to Get Indigo Plants in Enshrouded

Indigo Plants might be the prettiest items you can get your hands on in Enshrouded. You can just plant them around your base as eye candy. However, getting them can be hard, so we have prepared a couple of tips to help you out just below.

Where to Find Indigo Plants in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

You’ll start encountering Indigo Plants in the areas beyond the vaults where you found the survivors. Their most frequent spawn is around the Revelwood spire, where you can find Flax and Camomile as well.

Also, enemies around here are usually level 8 and above, which makes roaming these woods and hills very dangerous if you’re under-leveled. So, if you are out to get them anyway, go when it’s daytime and be on the lookout, especially for wild boars (they are unironically OP).

Tip for Farming Indigo Plants

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

When you harvest an Indigo Plant in Enshrouded, you will get only a single instance of that plant in your inventory. This makes going around the map and collecting them in the wild time-consuming, especially if you are doing it alone.

Therefore, the best thing you can do is make a farm at your home. To do that, you’ll need the farmer, who can help you create a Seedbed. Afterward, you can combine Indigo Plants with Water to produce Indigo Plant seedlings, which you can then grow and harvest, increasing your output at least two-fold.

What You Can Craft With Indigo Plants in Enshrouded

You will need Indigo Plants to upgrade your Flame Altar in Enshrouded. Also, you’ll need it to make Mage Armor and various decorative and comfort items. Beyond that, however, you won’t need it much, but you can still stockpile it for future crafts.

There should be nothing left to stop you from creating your own Indigo Farm in Enshrouded now.