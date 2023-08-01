How to Get Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2

Besides the four initial Archetypes, you can unlock more hidden classes as you collect special materials in Remnant 2. Among them is the Gunslinger Archetype, which lets you play as a mid-range DPS while still conserving ammo.

Unlocking Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2

The Gunslinger Archetype can be unlocked by obtaining the Iron Cylinder Engram. First, you must acquire the Worn Cylinder from Mudtooth, who is sitting beside Reggie near the chess table.

You have to listen to the old man’s numerous stories until he runs out of dialogue. If you don’t want to spend half an hour hearing him rambling, you can skip the dialogues by pressing the Y or Triangle button.

Besides the Worn Cylinder, Mudtooth will also give you the Gunslinger’s Charm and Ring. I received the ring first before finally getting the charm alongside the Worn Cylinder while hearing the last tale.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Once you have the new material, you can visit Wallace on the dock to craft the Iron Cylinder Engram. You must also provide 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 Scraps to make the object.

To activate the class, you need to open the Archetype page in the menu screen and equip the Engram on the Prime or the Secondary slot. If you use the Gunslinger Archetype as your primary class, you can gain access to its Prime Perk. However, keep in mind that the Archetype will start at level one since each class’ progression is separate.

Remnant 2 Gunslinger Archetype Skills & Perks

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Here are the perks and skills you can get from the Gunslinger Archetype:

Trait: Ammo Reserves – Increase Ammo Reserves by five percent.

– Increase Ammo Reserves by five percent. Prime Perk: Loaded – When activating any Gunslinger Skill, both weapons are instantly reloaded and gain infinite reserve ammo on all weapons for five seconds.

– When activating any Gunslinger Skill, both weapons are instantly reloaded and gain infinite reserve ammo on all weapons for five seconds. Perks : Swift Shot – Gain 1.5 percent Fire Rate and 2.5 percent Ranged Damage. Posse Up – Ammo pickups award 20 percent additional Ammo per player, with the bonus split equally among teammates. Quick Hands – Firearms gain 10 percent Reload Speed. Sleight of Hand – Using a Relic reloads equipped Firearm.

: Skills : Quick Draw – Pull out your trusty side piece and unload up to six Critical Shots from the hip. Each shot deals 35 base damage and double stagger value. Sidewinder – Calls upon the power of the Desert Sidewinder snake to increase ADS Movement Speed and Draw/Swap Speed by 50 percent. Cycling weapons will automatically reload incoming Firearms. Lasts 12 seconds. Bulletstorm – Unleashes the full power and speed of the Gunslinger. Increases Fire Rate by 20 percent and Reload Speed by 50 percent of all ranged weapons. Lasts 20 seconds. Single Shot Weapons become fully automatic. Kills instantly reload the current weapon. Instead of becoming fully automatic, Bows and Crossbows gain a 15 percent Critical Chance and a 50 percent increased Projectile Speed.

:

Besides the Gunslinger Archetype, Remnant 2 also features other classes you may want to unlock. One of them is the Summoner Archetype, which you can obtain by collecting Blood Moon Essences and crafting the Faded Grimoire material in Yaesha.