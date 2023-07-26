How to Unlock Summoner Archetype in Remnant 2

The best way to make early progress in Remnant 2 is to unlock more archetypes as soon as possible. These not only give you a boost in the form of more skills and perks, but you can choose the new ones when making a new character. These aren’t exactly effortless to find, but some are certainly easier. If you’re working through Yaesha, you might be close to the Summoner archetype.

How to Get the Summoner Archetype

As said, this can only be done on Yaesha, and it doesn’t matter whether it is campaign or adventure mode. The first thing to look out for is Blood Moon Essence, which looks like flying purple orbs you must shoot. They are usually found in the more dense forest areas. For every one you shoot, you get one Essence.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

You’ll want to collect at least 15 of these and then move on to finding a Blood Moon Altar. If you get near one, it will look like this on your map:

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

They are usually found very close to the Root Nexus boss fight. You want to pick up the Faded Grimoire material when you first interact with the altar. Crafting this will also get you the Bad Moon Rising trophy/achievement.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

With the Faded Grimoire in hand, take it to Wallace in Ward 13 and exchange it (as well as 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1,000 Scrap) for the Tome of the Bringer.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Summoner Archetype Features

The Summoner works in place of certain mods from Remnant: From the Ashes. In that version, summons were time-limited and wouldn’t last long. Summons from the Summoner in Remnant 2 will last until they lose all their health or you interact with a checkpoint. As for the archetype trait, Regrowth, you get 10 levels of health regen, from .15/second at the base level to 1.5/second at max.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Skills

Minion: Hollow Summons a Root Hollow Minion to fight by your side. Costs 15% of max health to summon but will not kill Summoner. Max (2).

Minion: Flyer Summons a Root Flyer Minion to fight by your side. Costs 10% of max health to summon but will not kill Summoner. Max (2).

Minion: Reaver Summons a Root Reaver Minion to fight by your side. Costs 35% of max health to summon but will not kill Summoner. Max (1).



Perks

Dominator Increases mod and skill damage by 3.5% while a Minion is active. Damage increases with Summoner level.

Residue Minions that expire leave a 3m aura which heals 2.5% health per second. Lasts 10s.

Outrage Sacrifice grants 3% lifesteal for each Minion sacrificed. Lasts 10s.

Incite Using a relic grants minions 5% max HP per second and increases their damage dealt by 15%. Lasts 30s.



The Summoner archetype works perfectly well in solo or co-op. If you want an extra helping hand, it’s a good choice. For more Remnant 2 archetype and puzzle guides, have a look at our links below.