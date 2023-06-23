How to Get Electrum in Final Fantasy 16
Time to hunt a monster.
Electrum is one of several materials required to craft the Drakeslayer’s Belt in Final Fantasy 16. Unfortunately, the game won’t tell you where to obtain this rare item directly, and many players may quickly get frustrated. Luckily, we know exactly how to acquire Electrum, and you just need to read this guide to find out!
Final Fantasy 16 Electrum Location
You can acquire Electrum by defeating the notorious mark called Severian, which will become available after you complete the Fire and Ice main mission. This B-Rank monster is located in the Sorrowise area east of Martha’s Rest.
You can find the Severian by using the lift in the settlement and taking the right path. After walking for a bit, you will see a white mound on the ground that will activate when you get near.
The Severian is a Level 31 enemy, but you should be able to take it down even if you’re several levels behind. In fact, I was Level 28 when I beat the monster, and I just needed to be very careful when facing the boss since it could hit like a truck.
The main move you want to avoid is the thrusting attack that can skewer you several times. Thankfully, it’s usually clearly telegraphed, and you can easily avoid damage by dodging sideways.
Another annoying move you want to watch out for is called Eradicate. The boss will perform a spinning attack that can be difficult to dodge if you’re too close. Then, it will follow the move by launching numerous projectiles and performing another thrusting attack.
Since the Severian is a fast enemy, I suggest only using quick Eikon abilities, such as Wicked Wheel, and avoiding using slower ones, like Thunderstorm. Also, don’t forget to utilize Deadly Embrace when the boss’ Will Gauge is reduced to half so you can temporarily stun the enemy and get some free hits.
Now that you have obtained Electrum and crafted the Darkslayer’s Belt, you can create another great gear in Final Fantasy 16. The Stormcry is one of the best swords in the early game, and you can even upgrade it to better weapons as you progress through the main quest.
About the author
- How to Craft Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy XVI
- How to Level Up Torgal (Pedigree) in Final Fantasy XVI
- Is Final Fantasy 16 Coming to Xbox? PS5 Timed Exclusivity Explained
- How to Get Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16
- How to Craft Stormcry in Final Fantasy 16