How to Get Bold Endings God Rolls in Destiny 2

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has a plethora of different weapons to pick from, one of which is Bold Endings. This Heavy Burst Hand Cannon has the Stasis element coupled with high range, stability, and handling. Here’s how to get the coveted Bold Endings God Roll.

Recommended Videos

Getting Bold Endings

You can get Bold Endings as a random drop in the Pale Heart through a variety of sources, including activities, public events, and HVT chests.

You can also craft the weapon after collecting five deepsight versions, available as a random drop from the Overthrow activity.

Perks

Bold Endings has two perk slots and the origin trait Dealer’s Choice, which grants a small amount of super energy when striking the final blow.

Perk 1

Air Trigger

Attrition Orbs

Headstone

Loose Change

Rapid-Hit

Strategist

To The Pain

Perk 2

Collective Action

Demolitionist

Desperate Measures

Dragonfly

Eye of the Storm

Golden Tricorn

Moving Target

Image Source: Bungie via IGDB

PVP God Roll

God Rolls may vary based on playstyle and personal preference, but we recommend these builds for PVP and PVE.

Barrel: Smallbore (Range+7, Stability+7) or Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range+10)

Smallbore (Range+7, Stability+7) or Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range+10) Magazine: Accurized Eounds (Range+10)

Accurized Eounds (Range+10) Perk 1: Rapid-Hit (Increases stability and reload speed for successive precision hits) or To the Pain (Increases handling and aim assist when you take damage)

Rapid-Hit (Increases stability and reload speed for successive precision hits) or To the Pain (Increases handling and aim assist when you take damage) Perk 2: Eye of the Storm (Accuracy increases as your health falls)

Eye of the Storm (Accuracy increases as your health falls) Masterwork: Range

Range Mod: Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

PVE God Roll

Barrel : Smallbore (Stability +7, Range+7)

: Smallbore (Stability +7, Range+7) Magazine: Flared Magwell (Stability +5, Reload +15)

Flared Magwell (Stability +5, Reload +15) Perk 1: Headstone (Spawns a stasis crystal after a precision skill)

Headstone (Spawns a stasis crystal after a precision skill) Perk 2: Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10% grenade ability. Throwing a grenade refills the weapon from reserves)

Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10% grenade ability. Throwing a grenade refills the weapon from reserves) Masterwork: Reload Speed

Reload Speed Mod: Backup Mag (Magazine +10)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has plenty to explore, including the brand new Prismatic subclass. Here are the best builds for a Prismatic Hunter and Warlock.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy