Category:
Guides

How to Get Bold Endings God Rolls in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 characters lined up
Image of Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 12:02 pm

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has a plethora of different weapons to pick from, one of which is Bold Endings. This Heavy Burst Hand Cannon has the Stasis element coupled with high range, stability, and handling. Here’s how to get the coveted Bold Endings God Roll.

Recommended Videos

Getting Bold Endings

You can get Bold Endings as a random drop in the Pale Heart through a variety of sources, including activities, public events, and HVT chests.

You can also craft the weapon after collecting five deepsight versions, available as a random drop from the Overthrow activity.

Perks

Bold Endings has two perk slots and the origin trait Dealer’s Choice, which grants a small amount of super energy when striking the final blow.

Perk 1

  • Air Trigger
  • Attrition Orbs
  • Headstone
  • Loose Change
  • Rapid-Hit
  • Strategist
  • To The Pain

Perk 2

  • Collective Action
  • Demolitionist
  • Desperate Measures
  • Dragonfly
  • Eye of the Storm
  • Golden Tricorn
  • Moving Target
Destiny 2 characters lined up
Image Source: Bungie via IGDB

PVP God Roll

God Rolls may vary based on playstyle and personal preference, but we recommend these builds for PVP and PVE.

  • Barrel: Smallbore (Range+7, Stability+7) or Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range+10)
  • Magazine: Accurized Eounds (Range+10)
  • Perk 1: Rapid-Hit (Increases stability and reload speed for successive precision hits) or To the Pain (Increases handling and aim assist when you take damage)
  • Perk 2: Eye of the Storm (Accuracy increases as your health falls)
  • Masterwork: Range
  • Mod: Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

PVE God Roll

  • Barrel: Smallbore (Stability +7, Range+7)
  • Magazine: Flared Magwell (Stability +5, Reload +15)
  • Perk 1: Headstone (Spawns a stasis crystal after a precision skill)
  • Perk 2: Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10% grenade ability. Throwing a grenade refills the weapon from reserves)
  • Masterwork: Reload Speed
  • Mod: Backup Mag (Magazine +10)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has plenty to explore, including the brand new Prismatic subclass. Here are the best builds for a Prismatic Hunter and Warlock.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article How To Get Thunder Shinobi In Anime Defenders
How to get The Thunder Shinobi in Anime Defenders
How to get The Thunder Shinobi in Anime Defenders
How to get The Thunder Shinobi in Anime Defenders
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
How To Get Thunder Shinobi In Anime Defenders
Ayyoun Ali Ayyoun Ali Jun 14, 2024
Read Article How to Join Discord Voice Calls on PS5
Discord and PlayStation logo for ps5 voice call announcement
Discord and PlayStation logo for ps5 voice call announcement
Discord and PlayStation logo for ps5 voice call announcement
Category: Guides
Guides
PlayStation
PlayStation
How to Join Discord Voice Calls on PS5
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Ultimate Football Codes (June 2024)
A football player in Ultimate Football.
A football player in Ultimate Football.
A football player in Ultimate Football.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Ultimate Football Codes (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Get Thunder Shinobi In Anime Defenders
How to get The Thunder Shinobi in Anime Defenders
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
How To Get Thunder Shinobi In Anime Defenders
Ayyoun Ali Ayyoun Ali Jun 14, 2024
Read Article How to Join Discord Voice Calls on PS5
Discord and PlayStation logo for ps5 voice call announcement
Category: Guides
Guides
PlayStation
PlayStation
How to Join Discord Voice Calls on PS5
Syed Hamza Bakht Syed Hamza Bakht Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Ultimate Football Codes (June 2024)
A football player in Ultimate Football.
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Ultimate Football Codes (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 14, 2024
Author
Lewis Rees
Lewis is an author and journalist based in Wales. His first novel, Wander, came out in 2017. Lewis is passionate about games, and has travelled to events worldwide to host and present panels at games conferences. In his spare time he loves reading, writing, and escape rooms.