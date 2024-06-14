How to Get Bold Endings God Rolls in Destiny 2

Destiny 2: The Final Shape has a plethora of different weapons to pick from, one of which is Bold Endings. This Heavy Burst Hand Cannon has the Stasis element coupled with high range, stability, and handling. Here’s how to get the coveted Bold Endings God Roll.
Getting Bold Endings
You can get Bold Endings as a random drop in the Pale Heart through a variety of sources, including activities, public events, and HVT chests.
You can also craft the weapon after collecting five deepsight versions, available as a random drop from the Overthrow activity.
Perks
Bold Endings has two perk slots and the origin trait Dealer’s Choice, which grants a small amount of super energy when striking the final blow.
Perk 1
- Air Trigger
- Attrition Orbs
- Headstone
- Loose Change
- Rapid-Hit
- Strategist
- To The Pain
Perk 2
- Collective Action
- Demolitionist
- Desperate Measures
- Dragonfly
- Eye of the Storm
- Golden Tricorn
- Moving Target
PVP God Roll
God Rolls may vary based on playstyle and personal preference, but we recommend these builds for PVP and PVE.
- Barrel: Smallbore (Range+7, Stability+7) or Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range+10)
- Magazine: Accurized Eounds (Range+10)
- Perk 1: Rapid-Hit (Increases stability and reload speed for successive precision hits) or To the Pain (Increases handling and aim assist when you take damage)
- Perk 2: Eye of the Storm (Accuracy increases as your health falls)
- Masterwork: Range
- Mod: Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)
PVE God Roll
- Barrel: Smallbore (Stability +7, Range+7)
- Magazine: Flared Magwell (Stability +5, Reload +15)
- Perk 1: Headstone (Spawns a stasis crystal after a precision skill)
- Perk 2: Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10% grenade ability. Throwing a grenade refills the weapon from reserves)
- Masterwork: Reload Speed
- Mod: Backup Mag (Magazine +10)
