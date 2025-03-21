How to Fully Upgrade Rations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Suture Self Trophy & Achievement)

Fully upgrading your rations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is not only essential to unlocking the Suture Self trophy/achievement but will make your playthrough easier by having more healing items as well.

However, if you’re confused thinking the game hasn’t made it very clear how you can do so, you’re very much right to be. Nevertheless, we’ve uncovered the three main things you need to do to unlock Suture Self for your very self.

How to Fully Upgrade Rations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows for Suture Self

To unlock Suture Self in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you need to fully upgrade your rations by building a Tea Room and Zashiki for your hideout and completing the Feast For Thought side quest.

While completing the numerous steps during Feast for Thought, you’ll increase the number of rations Naoe and Yasuke can hold. Meanwhile, the Tea Room and Zashiki buildings will increase their efficiency — with each ration healing 20% more per building than they did compared to when you started the game.

You’re unable to complete each feat right away though. They can only be done by carrying out the steps explained below.

Unlocking the Tea Room

To make the Tea Room available to build in your AC Shadows hideout and put toward Suture Self, you first need to complete the Tea Ceremony questline during the game’s campaign, and later start the ‘Tea Bowls for Rikyu’ quest.

After that, when the ‘People of Yamashiro’ objective board becomes available, you’ll see the quest available under Tea Master Sen no Rikyu — who taught Naoe the art of tea ceremony during the earlier titular mission.

The mission requires Naoe to go off and find Rikyu various tea bowls, with the Tea Room building listed as a reward. However, we were immediately able to unlock the Tea Room by just handing over one bowl we already had in our inventory, without completing the rest of the quest.

We’re uncertain if the Tea Room reward would have unlocked without having this bowl, or whether at least having one to hand over to Rikyu was the requirement. If the latter, go to the Ornament Vendor in northwest Sakai (to the right of the Port of Sakai) to buy the Intricate Tea Bowl Collection for yourself, and you’ll be able to do the same. It costs 125 Mon.

Unlocking the Zashiki

The Zashiki can only be unlocked for your hideout once you have taken on the side quest called ‘The Iron Hand Guild’. This is another quest connected to an earlier campaign mission. This time you’ll need to speak to Imai Sokun, the son who got you into his father’s tea ceremony.

Afterward, you’ll unlock a new objective board, ‘The Iron Hand Guild’. However, you don’t need to complete the entire Iron Hand Guild quest line to unlock the Zashiki — only the ‘Merchant Tamao’ objective on the top right, of which you can see it listed as a reward.

You’ll end up needing to kill Tamao during the mission, but you’ll unlock the Zashiki right away without finishing the other Iron Hand missions.

Unlocking Feast for Thought

Feast for Thought is a late-game side quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows you won’t unlock until you meet an NPC called Hong during the campaign, and unlock it within the People of Wakasa objective board. In it, Wong tasks you with finding 16 local dishes.

These are found by looking for Food Vendor icons across your map. Compared to other vendors, these are one-time merchants found in various settlements who each give you a food-based quest item.

However, you can still work toward Feast for Thought and start upgrading your ration capacity even before you meet Hong — with Food Vendors being available to find right away.

Some Food Vendors will increase your ration capacity while some don’t. No matter which way though, you’ll be given a dish as a quest item that can be put towards Food For Thought by the time you unlock it.

If you have already built the Tea Room & Zashiki at your hideout, keep collecting Food For Thought’s dishes until Suture Self pops up.

