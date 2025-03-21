How to Get Resources Fast in Assassin’s Creed Shadows — Wood, Crops & More

As you begin to build your hideout for essential upgrades in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’ll soon realize wood and crops can be the most frustrating resources to get enough of.

That’s because wood and crops are needed in the highest amounts compared to other crafting materials like leather and minerals. If you want to upgrade your Forge to engrave weapons and build a Study to increase your number of Scouts, there is one quick go-to for grabbing extra amounts of wood, crops, and other resources in AC Shadows if you’re running short.

How to Quickly Get More Resources in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Image Source: Ubisoft Quebec via Twinfinite

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you can instantly get more resources and crafting materials for your hideout by going to a Port Trader, who regularly sells varying amounts of each — including Crops, Wood, and Minerals.

If you’re still in the early stages of AC Shadows’ campaign, the first Port Trader is in the Port of Sakai in northwest Sakai. I’ve marked this location in the screenshot above.

Each resource costs a certain amount of Mon per unit. A piece of Wood costs six Mon each while Crops are worth five. If you, for example, end up needing 200 units of Crops to build your Study to increase your Scout capacity, or upgrade the Forge, that will cost you 1000 Mon total.

Being so expensive in larger amounts means you can’t always rely on going to Port Traders to fund building & leveling up your hideout entirely. Still, it’s great when you only need one particular crafting material and don’t want to go hunting in enemy castles for it.

If you can’t find a particular resource or crafting material at the Port Trader, you’ll likely find one the next in-game day or season. The stock and even the traders themselves seem to rotate with time.

Although there isn’t currently a way to shift time forward automatically, returning after completing a quest or two should be enough to refresh the stock.

Now you know the fastest way to get more resources in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, check out the best skills to level up first and get an early advantage in the campaign.

