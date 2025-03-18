Assassin’s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony: Should You Confront Wakasa or Otama?

Once you’ve started the story of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you must hunt down the woman with the Golden-trimmed Teppo. You can do this by infiltrating the tea ceremony organized by Imai Sokyu, but you’ll have to maintain decorum and choose the right target. Here’s everything you need to know about the Tea Ceremony quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Recommended Videos

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony Decisions

There are four key stages to this quest, three of which require you to make the correct decision

Speak to the Three Women

While speaking to the three women, you must use the same name that you gave to the merchant earlier, otherwise it might arouse suspicion among them when Naoe is referred to by her alias. The dialogue choices you pick with the three women are of little consequence because they don’t affect the overall outcomes of the quest. You can pick between Shigure, Shizuka, and Shimizu as aliases.

Bow Head, Bow Halfway, or Bow Deeply?

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The first decision you take when starting the tea ceremony is how much to bow. You can choose to bow slightly, bow halfway, or bow deeply. Make sure to pick the option to bow halfway as it signifies that both parties are entering the tea ceremony as equals rather than superiors and inferiors. Picking the wrong option will result in everyone present being displeased with your lack of etiquette.

Turn Bowl Left Twice, Right Twice, or Do Not Turn?

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The next choice is about how much to rotate the bowl when it’s passed to you during the tea ceremony. You get three choices but only the option to rotate the bowl left twice is correct. Picking the wrong option will result in Imai Sokyu being offended.

Regardless of whatever gift you chose during the last quest, Imai Sokyu will be pleased with it because they are all of exceptionally high quality. This gift generally offsets whatever annoyance he had towards you for failing the tea ceremony procedure correctly.

Should You Confront Wakasa or Otama?

The most important decision during this quest is whether to confront Wakasa or Otama at the very end. If you pay attention to the dialogue it makes Wakasa out to be a hardworking woman while Otama seems much more cunning and likely to be the culprit. However, the real culprit is Wakasa so you should choose to confront her.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Choosing Wakasa results in a cutscene where you go to her house and kill her there without any major struggle or fight. Choosing Otama will result in a chase where you kill her and then learn that Wakasa was the real culprit. This leads to an extended sequence where you must now infiltrate a castle to get to Wakasa.

That’s all you need to know about the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony quest and whether you should confront Wakasa or Otama. For more guides, check out our list of all weapons and the best skills to level up first.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy