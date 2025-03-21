How to Get ‘This is Japan, Actually’ Trophy & Achievement in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Getting the ‘This is Japan, Actually’ trophy or achievement in Assassin’s Creed Shadows requires you to “kick an enemy from a high place” using Yasuke’s War Kick ability. However, you’ll quickly realize this particular feat won’t get ticked off unless you perform it under very specific conditions.

Luckily, we’ve figured out a perfect spot you can easily do this, adding it to your Gamerscore or putting it towards your platinum trophy.

How to get the ‘This is Japan, Actually’ Trophy/Achievement in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Image Source: Ubisoft Quebec via Twinfinite

The easiest place in Assassin’s Creed Shadows to earn the ‘This is Japan, Actually’ Trophy or Achievement is at the Mount Koya viewpoint. The viewpoint is north of the Kii region marked on the map image above. Fortunately, several enemies are standing on the cliffside here. A War kick knocking one of them off is more than enough to unlock the ‘This is Japan, Actually’ trophy/ achievement.

The reason this is so difficult to unlock is due to Yasuke’s inability to grapple, along with NPCs being unable to climb walls or out of windows. This makes it impossible to herd enemies over to the top of tall buildings like temples or castles. If NPCs were more intuitive, earning the trophy/ achievement would be much easier.

However, when you get to Mount Koya viewpoint, you’ll find enemies on the tall but narrow cliff face, along with facing a very sharp drop. As you approach, you’ll need to get them positioned by dodging their attacks in a way that puts them between you and the cliff drop.

Initiate War Kick and at this point, the trophy or achievement should unlock as soon as they eventually hit the ground.

Now that you know how to easily earn the ‘This is Japan, Actually’ trophy/ achievement, find out what the best skills in AC Shadows to level up first are so you can make the most of your Mastery Points. You can also look at how to quickly get more resources in Assassin’s Creed Shadows like Wood, Crops, and Iron so you can easily upgrade your hideout.

