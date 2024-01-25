Despite all the updates installed, Palworld players have still experienced some bugs within the network. This includes the ‘Match You Are Trying to Join is Running an Incompatible Version of the Game’ error, and we’re here to show you how to fix it.

Palworld ‘The Match You Are Trying to Join Is Running an Incompatible Version of the Game’ Solution

To fix the Palworld incompatible version error, the host running the server must have all the updates installed for the game. The issue ties into the host’s version of the game rather than the rest of the players. It’s still a good idea to check on your own updates beforehand. However, you’ll primarily need to make sure your host has all their patches cleared up.

If you don’t have any communication with the host, check the game’s Discord. There may be a way to chat with them there, or you can try a new server.

The best way to clear these issues is by ensuring that every player in the session has the same version. Xbox and Steam users can also run into the ‘the Match You Are Trying to Join is Running an Incompatible Version of the Game’ error. Unfortunately, console and PC players won’t have a crossplay feature until an upcoming patch, according to the Palworld roadmap.

Another thing you need to watch out for is the constant updates that have been brought to Palworld. Since the title is in its early stages, a ton of patches have been introduced to fix various issues. Therefore, you must check for updates as much as possible and relay any information to your team to keep everyone away from the incompatible problem.

That does it for our guide on how to fix the ‘Match You Are Trying to Join is Running an Incompatible Version of the Game’ error. For more Palworld help, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including a solution for FOV issues.