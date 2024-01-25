Palworld Patch Notes Today (January 25)

Looking for the Palworld patch notes for today, January 25? As the game continues to skyrocket in popularity, developer Pocketpair has released a small patch to resolve a few lingering issues. While it downloads and you wait to dive back into the monster-catching action, check out everything it changes.

Read on to see the full patch notes for the Palworld update on January 25. It’s down as version v0.1.3.0 for the Steam version of the game, and v0.1.1.1 for the Xbox port.

Main Changes

Fixed a bug where the loading screen did not end when logging into the world

Fixed a bug where the world date was not displayed correctly and appeared to reset

Corrected various incorrect text

Countermeasures against various cheats and exploits

These patch notes were shared on the official Palworld X account on the same day the patch released. As such, you can expect any future update details to land there as well.

Evidently, it’s a fairly minor update to Palworld in the grand scheme of things. Rather than adding any of the new content promised in the recent early access roadmap, it instead focuses on refining the game in its current state. This means existing issues like your Pals stuttering in your base may still occur, left to be resolved in a future update.

How to Download the Latest Palworld Patch

Fortunately, there’s no complex method to getting this new patch onto your version of the game. When you boot into Steam or select the game on your Xbox console, it’ll automatically download before you can proceed. There’s no way to bypass it, unless you turn off the network functionality on your platform. Given it’s all focused on improving the game’s current state, however, there’s no reason to bypass this specific patch.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Palworld, check out the best storage items in the game, and how to get Nitewing. We’ve also got an article on all Palworld Huge Eggs locations.