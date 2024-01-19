How to Fix FOV Issues in Palworld

Palworld‘s Field of View can be rather limiting due to its restricted perspective. Fortunately, there’s a way to fix FOV issues, and we’re here to explain how it can be done.

How to Increase FOV in Palworld

Now that players have dived into Palworld, they’ve discovered new ways to increase the FOV further, differing from the base game’s standard mechanics. Of course, there is already a way to do this via the Graphics tab, yet it doesn’t come with an ultrawide perspective. That’s where Reddit user SirTytan’s trick comes in, where you can complete the following steps:

Enter ‘Win+R’ Use the string ‘%LocalAppData%\Pal\Saved\Config\Windows\Engine.ini’ At the bottom of the page, enter these two inputs: [/script/engine.localplayer]

AspectRatioAxisConstraint=AspectRatio_MaintainYFOV Hit the Save button in Files Find the ‘Engine.ini’ file and set it to ‘Read-only’ (may not be required) Close and re-open Palworld

If you are an Xbox Game Pass user, some players have suggested using the ‘AppData\Local\Pal\Saved\Config\WinGDK’ string. However, you may run into some trouble with this input since the Xbox’s mechanics are much more limited than the PC’s. Others have also indicated that the ‘Read-Only’ step isn’t necessary, as it has worked regardless.

In some cases, you must relaunch the game, close it, and then open it again for the setting to work. To get an idea of what it will look like, you can view SirTytan’s example:

As you can see, this Palworld FOV is much wider than the base version, even if you have the setting placed on the highest. It can help you get a better layout of the land while also getting an improved look for your character. In return, you can spot Pals more quickly and watch your back for enemy sneak attacks.

That does it for our guide on fixing FOV issues in Palworld. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including a solution to PC keybinds not appearing.