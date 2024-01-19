After weeks of speculation, Palworld has finally released in early access on PC and Xbox. Unfortunately, some PC players diving in with a controller hooked up to their rig are facing some problems. Here’s how to fix Palworld PC keybinds not appearing.

How to Fix PC Keybinds Not Appearing in Palworld

If PC keybinds aren’t appearing in Palworld when you’re using a controller, we recommend ensuring you’ve got the latest update.

A very minor patch released on January 19, totaling less than 1 GB in size. This adds a few extra bug fixes and tweaks to the PC version of the game, so download it via Steam or Epic Games Store.

Given this issue has been one of the major community complaints since the game entered early access, it would make sense to be addressed in this patch. Failing that, you can guarantee that the game’s developer, Pocketpair, will sort a hotfix for it within the first few days of release.

Hopefully it’ll arrive soon, because this bug can be especially annoying. Users on the Palworld subreddit have reported that when downloading the game on PC and hooking up a controller, button mapping doesn’t work properly for on-screen command prompts. You see a blank box where it should display the required key to press, which can definitely hinder players who have yet to fully learn the controls.

Until that happens, you can refer to our Palworld controls guide to refamiliarize yourself with the existing control scheme. The only other alternative would be to delete and reinstall the game entirely, in the hope that any issues within the game sort themselves out.

Of course, we’ll update this guide as soon as we know of a concrete fix or patch for this issue. In the meantime, feel free to read up on how to set up dedicated servers in Palworld, plus how to join a guild.