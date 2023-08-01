How to Farm Blood Moon Essence in Remnant 2

Yaesha still holds a few secrets even after you’ve been through a few times. Players will likely notice the small pink orbs floating around certain areas to collect. However, there are typically not that many at one time. There is a way to farm Blood Moon Essence, but it will take a few extra steps.

Blood Moon Essence Farming Tip

While you will likely see a few of these at a time when making your way through the dense Yaesha forests, these won’t be enough. To earn the Faded Grimoire needed for the Summoner archetype, you need 15.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The biggest hint for finding a lot of these at once is in the name: Blood Moon. For the most part, this is a random event that won’t always occur. However, there is a way to make it permanent on your current Yaesha instance.

Kill the Doe

If you are in the Ravager storyline, you will meet it as the world boss (after the Water Harp), and it will offer you a choice. You can either kill the Red Doe or fight the Ravager. If you take the option to kill the Red Doe, it will plunge Yaesha into a permanent Blood Moon, so Blood Moon Essence orbs will be much more plentiful.

If you feel like their number is lessening, you can always move/teleport to a different area and then return. Simply using a checkpoint in the same area won’t reset the Blood Moon Essence spawn.

If possible, the best place to farm Blood Moon Essence as you explore will be in the Far Woods area. For more Remnant 2 guides on farming important materials or solving tough puzzles, check out our links below.