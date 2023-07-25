Remnant 2 Ravager Choice: Should You Kill or Revive the Doe? Answered

Over the course of the story of Remnant 2, you’ll be asked to choose between two different options that may or may not impact your progress in the game. Most of the time, these decisions are inconsequential. But every so often, they actually make a difference. If you’re wondering whether you should kill or revive the Doe in the Remnant 2 Ravager’s quest, here’s what you need to know.

Should You Kill or Revive the Doe in Remnant 2?

The Corrupted Ravager will inform you that he’s captured a Red Doe, and you’ll be asked to kill it. Here, you’ll get the chance to decide if you want to put it out of its misery, or save its life from the Corrupted Ravager. Your decision depends on what rewards you want. If you’re going for a specific Bleed build, kill the Doe. If not, the rewards for reviving the Doe are better.

Reviving the Doe

If you revive the Doe with a Relic charge, this will bring it back to full health and trigger a fight with the Corrupted Ravager. After overcoming the boss fight, you’ll be rewarded with the Doe’s Antler, which can then be used to craft the Red Doe Staff.

It’s worth noting that the Red Doe Staff is pretty impressive in its own right, dealing quite a bit of damage while also allowing you to summon the Spirit of the Red Doe to deal additional damage. The Spirit of the Red Doe also regenerates 10% health to all allies, making it a solid weapon for party healers.

In addition to that, you’ll also get the Crimson Membrane, which is used to craft the Merciless Long gun. It’s a great weapon for dealing with crowd control and large groups of enemies, and is generally just a solid gun all-around.

Killing the Doe

If you opt to kill the Doe in Remnant 2, you get to bypass the fight with the Corrupted Ravager, and you’ll be rewarded with the Ravager’s Mark amulet. This amulet increases your damage output against enemies that have been inflicted with Bleed.

And that’s all you need to know about whether you should kill or revive the Doe in Remnant 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.