How to Escape Wyrm’s Rock Prison in Baldur’s Gate 3

At the start of Act 3 in Baldur’s Gate 3, you may end up falling into the hands of the local authority, forcing you to end up in a jail cell without your gear. The only way out of this dungeon is by using your wits alone and the surrounding materials of the confined space. So, if you aren’t sure how to get out of Wyrm’s Rock Prison, here’s what you need to do to set up your escape plan.

How to Get Out of Wyrm’s Rock Prison Jail Cell in Baldur’s Gate 3

To escape Wyrm’s Rock Prison, you must speak to the Unusual Skull, also known as Marvin. You may need to boost up your brightness to see this character, as it can be hard to navigate through the darkly lit area.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Marvin will help you out of the jail cell if you answer a couple of riddles correctly, granting you the power of teleportation and invisibility.

BG3 Unusual Skull Riddle Answers

Once you begin the riddle challenge, you must select the answers: ‘A Shadow’ and ‘An Anvil’ to complete the questionnaire. Each selection will improve several relationships as the party members approve of your correct choices.

When Marvin is satisfied with your answers, you can teleport out of the cell or stay confined. As you may expect, you’ll need to choose the first option, earning you the Escapist achievement. However, the rest of the party will not travel with you, so you must collect everyone’s items from the nearby Equipment Chests and unlock the doors for them.

How to Get Out of Wyrm’s Rock Prison in Baldur’s Gate 3

After players escape the jail cell, they must get out of the prison itself. First, you can get rid of the guards to unlock the Storage Room at the coordinates ‘X: 78, Y: -731’:

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

From there, you can go to the cracked wall above the wooden platform.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Due to its Sturdy effect, you must bring it down with a hammer, club, or mace a few times, triggering the area that harnesses a ‘Crack from Prison to Wyrm’s Rock’ entryway. As a result, players will be set free, and they can use a fast travel point to get out of there quicker.

Now that you’ve successfully initiated your Wyrm’s Rock Prison escape plan, you can help others with our How to Save Iron Throne Prisoners guide. Be sure to also check out the relevant links below to view more Baldur’s Gate 3 content.