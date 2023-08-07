How to Break Cracked Walls in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is very rich and dense, full of little interactable objects that you can examine. However, it’s not always immediately obvious how you can interact with certain obstacles or get past them. Here’s how to break cracked walls in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Weapons to Break Cracked Walls in Baldur’s Gate 3

Early on in the campaign of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll come across a cracked wall at the goblin camp, and you may be at a loss as to how to get past it. Only certain weapons and spells can break it, and you’ll need to have the right equipment for the job. Below is a list of weapon types that can break cracked walls:

Maces

Hammers

Mauls

Essentially, any type of bludgeoning weapon will do the trick. In addition to that, you’ll need to make sure that you’re able to deal at least 10 damage in a single hit in order to wear away at the cracked wall. All cracked walls have the Sturdy effect, meaning they won’t take any damage unless you’re able to at least hit 10 damage with one hit.

Spells to Break Cracked Walls

If you don’t have any suitable weapon types, you can use spells instead. Below is a list of spells that will work on cracked walls:

Eldritch Blast

Magic Missile

Sacred Flame

Guiding Bolt

As long as you have at least one of these spells or weapons at your disposal, and you’re able to deal 10 damage in one hit, you’ll be able to get past any cracked walls you encounter in Baldur’s Gate 3.

And that’s all you need to know on the matter. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.