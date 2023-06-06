How to Do Backward Recovery in Street Fighter 6

Image Source: Capcom

It’s hard to believe but Capcom’s beloved fight ’em up has been around for almost four decades now, and through the years much has changed. Not only has the roster of challengers grown significantly, but there are now some pretty nifty moves that players can pull off that’ll make your opponent’s jaw drop to the floor. Case in point: Some folks out there may be wondering how to do a Backward Recovery in Street Fighter 6. Well, fortunately for you, we’ve got your back. Here’s everything you need to know.

What Is a Backward Recovery in Street Fighter 6?

Essentially, to do a Backward Recovery in Street Fighter 6, you’re going to need to press two attack buttons at the same time as you hit the ground. In other words, after you receive a blow from an opponent, press two attack buttons – like, say, a light punch and a light kick – at the same time as you land on the floor. Like many of the other moves in the game, however, timing is absolutely key.

When you get the timing right, you’ll pull off a Backward Recovery, which results in your character bouncing back up, straight to their feet in an acrobatic way, instead of slowly getting back up from a prone position. In essence, this is a nice defensive manoeuver that gets you back in the fight quickly so you can start dealing damage to your adversary as soon as possible.

While it may not deal any direct damage per se, it is a handy move that can surprise your opponent, giving you ample opportunity for a counter attack, especially if your foe is moving in to hit you with another combo while you’re down and vulnerable.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to do a Backward Recovery in Street Fighter 6. Before you go, here’s how to get Style Experience fast as well as an explanation of all the different versions of the game. Otherwise, feel free to explore our further coverage down below.

