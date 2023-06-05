All Street Fighter 6 Version Differences, Explained

Image Source: Capcom

Which version is the right one for you?

Capcom’s classic fighter series has made its return, and as is par for the course these days, it launches boasting a handful of different versions. If you’re a little bamboozled by the sheer number of offerings, worry not, as here are all the Street Fighter 6 version differences, explained. Let’s get into the details, shall we?

Differences Between All Street Fighter 6 Versions, Explained

In total, there are four different versions of the game, and they are as follows:

Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition

Base game

Pre-order bonuses: Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken Special Titles and Stickers

Price: $59.99

The Standard Edition of Street Fighter 6 comes with the full game and a handful of potential pre-order bonuses, depending on whether you pre-ordered the title or not.

Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition

Base game

Pre-order bonuses: Four extra characters (Ed, Akuma, A.K.I., Rashid) Four extra character colors (Outfit 1 Colors 3-10)

Purchase Bonus: 4,200 Drive Tickets

Price $84.99

The Deluxe Edition offers four brand new characters that will be seasonally released into the game. In addition, those who purchase this version will net themselves 4,200 Drive Tickets which can be used to unlock stickers, emotes, colors, and gear for your avatar.

Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition

Base game

Pre-order bonus: Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken Special Titles and Stickers (Unique art of 18 launch characters)

Year 1 Ultimate Pass Four extra characters (Ed, Akuma, A.K.I., Rashid) Four extra character colors Four additional characters’ costumes (Outfit 2 Colors 1-10) Four additional characters’ costumes (Outfit 3 Colors 1-10) 2 additional stages

Purchase bonus: 7,700 Drive Tickets

Price: $104.99

The Ultimate Edition includes a Year 1 Ultimate Pass that comes with the four additional season characters as well as a bunch of character costumes and colors.

Street Fighter 6 – Mad Gear Box Edition

Base game (Steelbook case)

Mad Gear Box Mad Gear Metro City box POP UP PARADE Figures: Luke and Kimberly Artbook Sticker Set Figure Diorama Boards

Year 1 Ultimate Pass Four additional characters (Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, Akuma) Four additional characters’ colors (Outfit 1 Colors 3-10) Four additional characters’ costume (Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10) Four additional characters’ costume (Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10) Two additional stages

Purchase bonus : 7,700 Drive Tickets

7,700 Drive Tickets Pre-order bonus:

– Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken

– Special Titles and Stickers (Unique art of 18 launch characters)

Price: $249.99

The most expensive and most content-rich version is the Mad Gear Box Edition of Street Fighter 6. Do note, however, that you’ll need to order this edition through GameStop or any other participating retailer.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to explain all the Street Fighter 6 version differences. For more, here’s how to style experience fast. Otherwise, consider exploring our further coverage down below before you go.

