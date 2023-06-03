Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

One of the coolest things about Street Fighter 6 is how diverse the options are for your created character’s fighting style. Moves and abilities can be selected from any of the roster’s 18 playable characters, and can turn your custom-made Fighter into a broken beast of a brawler. This all hinges upon whether or not you have access to the moves you want though, so we’re here to help you along with a guide on how to get Style Experience Fast in Street Fighter 6.

Street Fighter 6 Style Experience: What it Does, how to Get it & More

Similarly to regular Experience, Style Experience is gained by defeating opponents in the World Tour Mode of Street Fighter 6. These points go toward leveling up each Style you can use, and allow you to learn new moves tied to that Style.

The points you earn will be allocated toward a specific style based on which Master your opponent is tied to. Beating an opponent who uses Ryu’s Styles earns you points toward improving his Style and unlocking his moves. Beating those that use Chun Li’s Style, meanwhile, will earn you Style Points that can unlock techniques from her move set.

With this in mind, you can get Points tied to a specific Style by targeting NPC opponents who use the style you’d like to level up. An easy way to do this is to go to the area where a Style Master is located and battle all of the fightable NPCs around them. The majority of the NPCs will use that Master’s style and should run a nice range of levels, meaning you can use this method even if you are below the threshold where you’d normally need to be to fight them all comfortably.

It’s also worth noting that you can boost the amount of Style Experience you earn by consuming food with the appropriate effects. Certain foods will grant a temporary buff alongside the health they restore, and the buffs last as long as 10 minutes. Foods which boost the overall amount of Style Experience you earn can typically be purchased in the bigger restaurants or through the travelling vendors found near the Masters located in other countries.

How to View & Complete Style Experience Challenges

Finally, you can get a quick boost to the Style Experience earned from specific enemies by completing certain challenges in battle. The challenges themselves can be anything from defeating the enemy in a specific amount of time to executing a certain number of Punish Counters. The more difficult the challenge, the better the reward you’ll receive. You can check which challenges will lead to a better Style Experience yield by pressing the Options or Menu button while in combat.

And with that, you’ve learned everything we have to share regarding how to get Style Experience fast in Street fighter 6. For more on the game, check out our other guides and features down below.

