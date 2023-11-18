Lethal Company is a cooperative horror game where things like turrets can and will kill you in seconds. However, they can be disabled for a period of time. Read on to discover how to disable turrets in Lethal Company.

Disabling Turrets in Lethal Company

In Lethal Company, you’re racing against the clock, with hours passing within mere minutes. During that time, you’re running into abandoned facilities, grabbing goods that can be turned into scrap to meet the ever-escalating three-day quota. But you will encounter deadly enemies and traps, including the destructive turret.

Upon witnessing your arrival, the turret hauntingly glows red and beeps, and it will quickly mow you down. Luckily, the turret has a fixed range of motion where it swivels ever so much on its tripod stand. In most cases, you and your crew can simply move past the turret, as its swivel speed takes a few seconds to pan from side to side.

Image Source: Zeekerss via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, as a squishy crewman of four for the corporation and the farthest thing from Master Chief, you’re unable to physically harm or move the turret. But when it comes to disabling the turret, while still challenging, it can be done, but maybe in a different way than you may initially expect. To properly disable the turret, you will need another person.

And by another person, I mean someone back at the ship working the Terminal. This is because disabling the turret is a temporary measure in that it only lasts a few seconds before it reactivates. Disabling the turret involves one player scanning the turret, revealing a two-digit letter-number code. The player in the ship will type that code into the Terminal, press Enter, and then voila! The turret and landmine are disabled!

While not the case with security doors, as they stay open, you will need to heavily coordinate with your team to make sure they can all get by the turret in that crucial two-second time frame. Or you can be like me and get gunned down by a turret on the far end of a long hallway with no rooms or anything to hide behind.