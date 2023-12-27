How to Deal With Spore Lizards in Lethal Company

While playing Lethal Company, you will encounter various creatures of all sizes and shapes. Amongst them are Spore Lizards, one of the biggest and heaviest reptiles in the game. Here is our guide on what to do when you meet Spore Lizards in Lethal Company.

Where To Find Spore Lizards in Lethal Company

Image Source: Zeekerss

Let’s get straight to the point — Spore Lizards can be found around the Facilities and they spawn randomly in the dark. Although they look intimidating, these monsters are actually timid and will attack you only if they feel threatened.

Remember the fact that the Spore Lizards in Lethal Company are more afraid of us than we are of them. That’s why they are classified as “low-danger enemies” and try to avoid conflict whenever possible. These reptiles will try to run away as soon as they see you.

How To Defend Against Spore Lizards in Lethal Company

Although they are timid and avoid confrontation, if you corner Spore Lizards or if they feel threatened by you in any way, they will attack. There are two types of Spore Lizard attacks in Lethal Company.

Cloud of pink smoke meant to blind you;

Bites that will deal you a small amount of damage. A Spore Lizard bite cannot kill you instantly.

Anyway, if you run into a Spore Lizard, try to avoid it and don’t get too close to it. Just go around or move from its field of view.

How To Beat Spore Lizards in Lethal Company

If you happen to be attacked by a Spore Lizard in Lethal Company and you cannot avoid the fight, there is a way to eliminate it. It is enough to hit it three to four times with a shovel or a road sign. The reptile is also weak to shots from your Zap Gun.

However, we have to reiterate that you should try to avoid confrontation with the Spore Lizard and not waste your time fighting because you don’t get any reward if you kill it. They keep to the side and never attack without reason. So, as strange as it sounds, you can relax if you see this big monster because, unlike other creatures, it is not dangerous for you.

If you find yourself in a situation where you are being chased by a more deadly monster, try not to run into a Spore Lizard, as it may blind you in self-defense and leave you at the mercy of the monsters that are pursuing you.

We hope that our guide helped you to know what to do if you see this large lizard in Lethal Company, which looks more dangerous than it really is. The solution is simple, just move to the other side and let everyone continue on their way. Good luck!