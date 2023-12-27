What are Pumpkins in Lethal Company? Answered

Lethal Company is not a very forthcoming game, which means that you can expect to run into all sorts of weird things and spend some time trial-and-error-ing your way through the game before you learn their intricacies. Here’s what you need to know about Pumpkins in Lethal Company.

What Pumpkins Do in Lethal Company

Image Source: Zeekerrs

Pumpkins can look a lot like regular rocks in Lethal Company, but if you pay closer attention, you’ll see that they’re slightly bigger, and they’re also orange in color. Primarily, Pumpkins are inanimate objects that are used to help you distract and lose any monsters that might be chasing you down in Lethal Company.

Because they’re so large, they’re a great distraction tool for when you’re trying to get an enemy to drop aggro on you. What you want to do is run towards a Pumpking and loop around behind it, and the enemies chasing you will break line of sight, which means that there’s a higher chance of them losing track on you and giving up.

Once you’ve looped around a Pumpkin, you’ll want to continue running in the opposite direction as you’ll have a bit more time for the enemy to lose aggro.

Are Pumpkins Permanent in Lethal Company?

Pumpkins were introduced into the game with the November 2023 patch as part of the Halloween celebrations. Developing studio Zeekerss has not stated whether the Pumpkins will be a permanent fixture in Lethal Company, but it’s probably safe to assume that they’ll eventually disappear as we get further away from Halloween.

That said, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if they make another appearance next October.

That’s all you need to know about what Pumpkins do in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a full list of Terminal commands and the best mods to install.